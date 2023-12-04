Will Mary Cosby Return for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5? She Says...

Have faith, Bravoholics, because it sounds like Mary Cosby is here to stay.
After abruptly leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City last year after two seasons only to return as a "friend of" on season four, the reality star revealed if she wants to return as a full-time cast member next season.
"Yeah, maybe," Mary exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event Nov. 28. "Only because I feel like I'm here for Monica [Garcia] and if I need to be full cast to make sure she gets where she's going, I'm here to support her."
Fans saw the bond between the RHOSLC O.G. cast member and series newbie grow even stronger on the show's Nov. 28 episode when Monica sought advice from Mary about her two explosive fights with costar Lisa Barlow.
"Don't ever lose your mind over no one, ever," the church leader urged Monica. "With Lisa, I feel like you both go back and forth. I feel like it's not just her. I feel like it's both of you."
However, it sounds like Monica will still have to answer for her outbursts at the upcoming RHOSLC season four reunion, which filmed last month.
"It was good for me, I don't think it was good for them," Mary explained to E! of the dramatic taping. "It certainly wasn't good for Monica, but it was good for me. I was there for a little amount of time and then I was gone in the right amount of time. I poked in and poked out."
But despite trying to stay out of the cast drama as much as possible these days, the 51-year-old believes the show's shocking twists and turns—including series alum Jen Shah being sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme—is what keeps fans tuning in.
"I think a lot of it is probably because we've been through the worst out of all the franchises," Mary noted. "We've gotten beaten up a lot. People bond with that and relate."
