Will Mary Cosby Return for Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5? She Says...

Have faith, Bravoholics, because it sounds like Mary Cosby is here to stay.

After abruptly leaving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City last year after two seasons only to return as a "friend of" on season four, the reality star revealed if she wants to return as a full-time cast member next season.

"Yeah, maybe," Mary exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event Nov. 28. "Only because I feel like I'm here for Monica [Garcia] and if I need to be full cast to make sure she gets where she's going, I'm here to support her."

Fans saw the bond between the RHOSLC O.G. cast member and series newbie grow even stronger on the show's Nov. 28 episode when Monica sought advice from Mary about her two explosive fights with costar Lisa Barlow.

"Don't ever lose your mind over no one, ever," the church leader urged Monica. "With Lisa, I feel like you both go back and forth. I feel like it's not just her. I feel like it's both of you."