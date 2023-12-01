Piers Morgan Says Kate Middleton, King Charles Named for Alleged Skin Color Comments to Harry, Meghan

Piers Morgan is spilling the tea on Omid Scobie's new book about the British monarchy.
In Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival, Omid wrote that Meghan Markle and father-in-law King Charles III exchanged letters about comments she made in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, during which she alleged that a member of the royal household had "concerns and conversations" about the potential skin color of her and husband Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison before he was born.
Though Omid did not identify the person who made the remarks in the English version of his book, the Telegraph reported that the Dutch-language copy of Endgame named not one, but two members of the royal family who were allegedly involved in the discourse. Following the report, publisher Xander Uitgevers temporarily withdrew copies from shelves, telling NBC News, "An error occurred in the Dutch translation and is currently being rectified."
Amid the saga, Piers chose to reveal the names of the royals allegedly included in the Dutch version of Endgame, arguing that the British people are "entitled to know too."
"The royals who were named in this book are King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales," he said on the Nov. 29 episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, referring to Kate Middleton by her birth name and royal title.
Piers also noted during the broadcast that he does not believe "any racist comments were ever made by any of the royal family."
"Until there are actual evidence of those comment being made, I will never believe it," he said. "But now, we can start the actual process of finding out if they ever got uttered, what the context was and whether there were any racial intent at all."
NBC News, which has not independently verified the Dutch version of Endgame, has reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and reps for Harry and Meghan for comment but has not heard back.
Previously, Omid denied ever naming names in his book when writing about the alleged exchange. "The book is available in a number of languages, unfortunately I can't speak Dutch, so, I haven't seen the copy for myself," he told Dutch media network RTL Nederland on Nov. 28. "For me, I edited and wrote the English version. There has never been a version that I produced that has names in it."
Meghan has also never publicly identified the royal she alluded to in her Oprah interview. At the time, she said outing the person to the world would "be very damaging to them."
