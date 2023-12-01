See Blue Ivy and Beyoncé's Buzzing Moment at Renaissance Film London Premiere

Blue Ivy Carter is a queen so strong.
The 11-year-old made that clear as she graced the London premiere of mom Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film Nov. 30. While Blue walked the red carpet alongside her mom, she also took the time to pose for solo pics—and even showed off one of her signature dance moves from the tour.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest donned a custom-made black Versace gown and small sunglasses, while the 32-time Grammy winner sported an all-black one piece with a cape that made her new platinum blonde hair stand out.
And in addition to the coordinated ensembles, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment on the red carpet: Beyoncé affectionately kissed Blue on the head, while the tween maintained a vogue expression for the cameras.
At another point, Bey made sure to check if Blue was cold—an interaction that made grandma Tina Knowles emotional.
"This has me in tears right now," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip. "To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you."
Blue's Renaissance premiere outing wasn't just to support her mother—she's also featured in the new film as she took the stage throughout Beyoncé's tour as a featured dancer. But while the "Break My Soul" singer's daughter made her debut on the Renaissance stage during a May 26 show, Bey initially needed some convincing.
"She told me she was ready to perform," the singer says in the film, per the New York Times. "And I told her no."
After some thought, though, Beyoncé changed her mind, and allowed Blue to join her on stage. And while her performance initially sparked criticism online, but she quickly proved she inherited her mother's work ethic. In fact, her dad couldn't help but marvel at her dedication.
"She wanted to do it the first night, and we were like, ‘OK, if it's something you want to do, you can't just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers and go work.' And she worked every day," Jay-Z—who also shares 6-year-old twins Rumi and Sir with the superstar—explained to CBS Mornings in October. "Since she was born, she's been in scrutiny and everyone has an opinion. Even [as] a little girl, how she keeps her hair. So, for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song is called ‘My Power,' and it's just—you can't write a better script."
The rapper added that seeing Blue perform gave him "goosebumps."
And Blue Ivy was far from the only one supporting her mom at the London Renaissance concert film event. Keep scrolling to see Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and more on the red carpet.