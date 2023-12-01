See Blue Ivy and Beyoncé's Buzzing Moment at Renaissance Film London Premiere

Watch : Beyonce's Daughter Blue Ivy Joins Her Onstage on Renaissance Tour

Blue Ivy Carter is a queen so strong.

The 11-year-old made that clear as she graced the London premiere of mom Beyoncé's Renaissance tour film Nov. 30. While Blue walked the red carpet alongside her mom, she also took the time to pose for solo pics—and even showed off one of her signature dance moves from the tour.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest donned a custom-made black Versace gown and small sunglasses, while the 32-time Grammy winner sported an all-black one piece with a cape that made her new platinum blonde hair stand out.

And in addition to the coordinated ensembles, the mother-daughter duo shared a sweet moment on the red carpet: Beyoncé affectionately kissed Blue on the head, while the tween maintained a vogue expression for the cameras.

At another point, Bey made sure to check if Blue was cold—an interaction that made grandma Tina Knowles emotional.

"This has me in tears right now," she wrote on Instagram alongside a clip. "To the fans that are there uplifting this beautiful talented 11 year old I thank you I appreciate you."