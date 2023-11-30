Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Dad Paul Walker With Sweet Video 10 Years After His Death

Watch : Meadow Walker Posts Tribute to Late Dad Paul Walker

Meadow Walker is honoring her late dad.

On the 10th anniversary of Paul Walker's tragic death, his daughter shared a sweet memory of her surprising the Fast and the Furious actor on his birthday.

"You just scared the hell out of me," he says in the video, laughing before pulling her in for a hug. "What the hell are you doing? No way! No way!"

Alongside the throwback video, the 25-year-old wrote a heartfelt message to her dad, captioning the Nov. 30 post, "10 years without you… I love you forever."

Jordana Brewster, who played Paul's on-screen love in the action franchise, also posted a tribute video montage on Instagram, echoing Meadow in noting, "10 years without you."

In the decade since Paul's fatal car accident, Meadow has shared her journey with grief, including how she still feels the Varsity Blues actor's presence when she needs him most.

"For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she shared with E! News in May at the Fast X premiere in Italy. "And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."