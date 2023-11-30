Meadow Walker Pays Tribute to Dad Paul Walker With Sweet Video 10 Years After His Death

Meadow Walker is honoring her late dad.
On the 10th anniversary of Paul Walker's tragic death, his daughter shared a sweet memory of her surprising the Fast and the Furious actor on his birthday.
"You just scared the hell out of me," he says in the video, laughing before pulling her in for a hug. "What the hell are you doing? No way! No way!"
Alongside the throwback video, the 25-year-old wrote a heartfelt message to her dad, captioning the Nov. 30 post, "10 years without you… I love you forever."
Jordana Brewster, who played Paul's on-screen love in the action franchise, also posted a tribute video montage on Instagram, echoing Meadow in noting, "10 years without you."
In the decade since Paul's fatal car accident, Meadow has shared her journey with grief, including how she still feels the Varsity Blues actor's presence when she needs him most.
"For me, it's numbers, four and seven are my dad's favorite numbers," she shared with E! News in May at the Fast X premiere in Italy. "And I swear whenever I'm doubting anything or whenever I'm in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it's him."
And the model is grateful to have the Fast family riding for her. In fact, Paul's longtime pal Vin Diesel even walked the Meadow down the aisle when she married Louis Thornton-Allen in 2021, with Jordana joining in to celebrate her nuptials.
And it was an honor that the Marvel star didn't take lightly, recalling a 2008 conversation with before the birth of his daughter Hania Riley Sinclair.
"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me," Vin wrote on Instagram on the eighth anniversary of Paul's death in 2021. "You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life."
He continued, "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did."
Keep reading to see some of Meadow and Paul's sweetest moments together.