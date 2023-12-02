Pottery Barn's Holiday Sale Is Up To 50% Off, With Finds Starting At Just $8

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holidays are the most wonderful time of the year. They're filled with family fun, festive cheer, delicious food, and last but certainly not least, tons of amazing sales. Although the presents under the Christmas tree from loved ones are the best gifts of all, deals at stores you love is a close second, especially from brands that are well-known to be on the pricey side. One example is Pottery Barn, which has the most amazing homeware but can tend to be run you a bit over budget. Luckily though, you can shop for holiday-themed home goods as well as other beautiful items that you can use all year long for up to 50% off thanks to Pottery Barn's holiday sale, which is going on right now.
With thousands of items on sale (not to mention free shipping on most things), now is the time to shop at Pottery Barn, whether it's for you or a loved one. Get in the Christmas spirit by taking advantage of Pottery Barn's holiday sale to score up to 50% off on everything from ornaments and stockings to throw pillows and glassware. Keep reading for a taste of some of the best deals you can find.
Santa's Pants Wine Bag
Imagine showing up to a party bearing wine bottles in this adorable bag designed to look like Santa's pants. It's practical and festive, not to mention it makes a great gift.
Cozy Pom Pom Sherpa Throw
Cozying up on the couch is made better with a blanket to snuggle up in, and this best-selling throw is just the thing. Made from fuzzy sherpa, this throw has a cute pom pom trim.
Luxe Faux Fur Sphere Pillow
Can you ever have too many throw pillows? This one is made from faux fur and is in the shape of a sphere that will be a unique addition to your throw pillow collection.
Classic Velvet Bone Pet Stocking
Every member of your family should have a stocking on the mantle, even your dog, which is why this bone-shaped velvet stocking is a must-have this holiday. You can even get it monogrammed.
Medina Stoneware Cereal Bowls - Set of 4
Upgrade your boring white bowls with these, which come in a set of four. They feature a blue and white floral pattern inspired by Moroccan tiles.
Holiday Wine Topper Collection
These wine toppers are fun little decorations that make that bottle of wine your gifting so much more festive. Choose from six styles, including snowman and gingerbread man.
Cross Hatch Double Old Fashioned Glasses - Set of 4
These old fashioned glasses are the perfect addition to your bar cart. They have a cross-hatch pattern etched into the glass for a vintage flair.
Winter Dreams Guest Towel - Set of 2
Made from 100% cotton, this embroidered towel set features patchwork style Christmas trees. They're technically bath towels, but look great draped over your oven or dishwasher handles, too.
Asfi Melamine Serving Platter
Whatever you cook will look much better when served on this platter, which has a lovely medallion motif. Even better, it's dishwasher safe.
Twist Wine Goblets
Made from recycled hand-blown glass, these modern goblets feature a swirly texture and beautifully etched stems.
Gingerbread Heart Cookie Ornament
How could you resist this heart-shaped gingerbread cookie ornament complete with candy cane crumbles.
