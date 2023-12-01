Hot Holiday Party Dresses Under $100 From H&M, Anthropologie & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the holidays approach that can only mean one thing — it's officially party time! From now until New Year's, your calendar is likely getting booked up with everything from office parties to festive soirees and White Elephant get togethers with all of your closest friends, not to mention family gatherings on actual holidays like Christmas and New Year's Eve. While attending these parties are a fun way to celebrate, they can also be stressful since you'll likely have to come up with a bunch of different looks which we know is no easy feat. Not only do you have to find something that's appropriate for every kind of event, these looks also have to be festive in just the right way. To make your life a little easier, we've pulled together a list of the best holiday party dresses.
Not only are all of these dresses stylish and festive, but they're also pretty affordable, with all of them clocking in at under $100. So whether you're looking for a cozy sweater dress, a sparkly sequin number or a classic red or green ensemble, these are the best deals on the cutest holiday party dresses for every event you have coming up. Scroll on to shop our top picks.
MEROKEETY Off Shoulder Sweater Dress
This off-the–shoulder dress is a must-have since it can be dressed up or down and worn to so many different events. It has a ribbed knit construction and a matching belt to accentuate your curves. Choose from 15 colors.
Plus Size Rhinestone Fringe Mini Sweater Dress
This dress provides the best of both worlds. It's a fitted, long-sleeve sweater dress which is elegant with a rhinestone fringe that just screams festive.
Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress
You can't go wrong with this wrap dress, which has over 15,000 5-star ratings. It features a swingy ruffle hem, deep-v neckline, and a tie waist that one reviewer said "is SO flattering I don't even need shapewear."
Sweet Charisma Burgundy Polka Dot Tiered Tie-Strap Midi Dress
With its rich burgundy hue, playful polka dot pattern, and structured v-neck bodice, this is just the dress for a lively holiday soiree. The icing on the cake are the velvet bow-tie straps, which are adjustable (yay).
Glamorous Confidence Sequin Strapless Feather Midi Dress
Stun in this mid-length sequin dress adorned with a feather trim. The strapless silhouette hugs your body in all the right places and the slit in the back is a sexy touch.
Plus Size Satin Ruched Midi Dress
This satin cowl-neck dress features a ruched drawstring accent, adjustable spaghetti straps, and comes in a green shade that's perfect for the holidays. Plus it comes in extended sizes.
BerryGo Boho V Neck Ruffle Floral Wrap Maxi Dress
With its empire waistline and fluttery sleeves, this ribbed velvet wrap dress is giving major holiday vibes. Available in extended sizes, choose from 72 different colors and patterns.
Isla Velvet Front Slit Dress
It's not the holiday season until you've donned some velvet, and this long-sleeve dress is the perfect option (and happens to be 50% off). It has flattering ruching, a cheeky slit and comes in four colors, like raisin (pictured) and emerald.
Knot Halter Sleeveless Jumpsuit
Sure, this isn't technically a dress, but this jumpsuit is a great option for those who prefer pants, not to mention it's 75% off. With its halter neckline, keyhole cutouts in the front and back, this wide-leg jumpsuit is ideal for rockin' around the Christmas tree.
Fluffy Off-The-Shoulder Dress
This fuzzy sweater dress in winter white offers a cozier yet super stylish option. The short silhouette and off-the-shoulder neckline shows off just the right amount of skin.
Glittery Cut-Out Dress
With festive glitter running throughout and an open back cutout, this knit mini dress is comfy yet cute. Pair it with some bold, sparkly earrings to complete the look.
ANRABESS Crewneck Tie Waist A-Line Sweater Dress
With A-line silhouette and swingy skirt, this long-sleeve dress will never go out of style, so you can wear it for holidays to come. It's made from a cozy, ribbed knit material, features a belted accent, and is available in 18 colors.
By Anthropologie Strapless Cowl-Back Midi Dress
You can't go wrong with this strapless midi dress, which comes in a stunning deep red shade with a silky sheen. It has a side slit and a unique cowl-back detail with a modest cutout.
Long Sleeve Metallic Shift Dress
This 1960s inspired shift dress is perfect if you want something shiny without the sequins. It has a relaxed fit and metallic weaving throughout for that festive flair.
Glitter Mock Neck Long Sleeve Jacquard Knit Body-Con Minidress
This mock-neck mini dress will look so good paired with a pair of black tights and heeled boots. It boasts a subtle jacquard print laced with glittery flecks and has a hint of stretch for a comfy fit.
Party All Night Long Burgundy Fringe Bodycon Mini Dress
At just $25, this flapper-inspired mini dress is an absolute steal (and a total showstopper). It has a flirty fringe trim and adjustable spaghetti straps for the perfect fit.
Nemidor Chiffon Midi Skater Dress
Made from chiffon, this dress is a comfy (yet cute) option for holiday events. It has a cinched waist, a flowy tiered skirt, and a keyhole accent in the back. Pair it with pumps or boots.
