Hot Holiday Party Dresses Under $100 From H&M, Anthropologie & More

As the holidays approach that can only mean one thing — it's officially party time! From now until New Year's, your calendar is likely getting booked up with everything from office parties to festive soirees and White Elephant get togethers with all of your closest friends, not to mention family gatherings on actual holidays like Christmas and New Year's Eve. While attending these parties are a fun way to celebrate, they can also be stressful since you'll likely have to come up with a bunch of different looks which we know is no easy feat. Not only do you have to find something that's appropriate for every kind of event, these looks also have to be festive in just the right way. To make your life a little easier, we've pulled together a list of the best holiday party dresses.

Not only are all of these dresses stylish and festive, but they're also pretty affordable, with all of them clocking in at under $100. So whether you're looking for a cozy sweater dress, a sparkly sequin number or a classic red or green ensemble, these are the best deals on the cutest holiday party dresses for every event you have coming up. Scroll on to shop our top picks.