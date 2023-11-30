Did Paris Hilton Name Her Daughter After Suite Life's London Tipton? She Says...

Watch : Paris Hilton is “Over the Moon” With Baby No. 2

Whether it's the suite life or the simple life, Paris Hilton is sliving.

After all, the Paris in Love star recently announced that she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a daughter named London.

While fans were thrilled for the couple, who also share 10-month-old son Phoenix, some couldn't help but to liken the name of their newest addition to another famous hotel heiress: the fictional London Tipton from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. In fact, the similarities between the two names spawned memes across social media.

"Yes, I've seen all of the memes, all the viral TikToks," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of her reality show's season two release. "Everyone's like ‘Oh my god, she named her daughter London Tipton. This is so iconic.'"

So, did Paris name her baby girl after Brenda Song's beloved Disney Channel character?

"I love London Tipton—I was so flattered when I heard that her character was based on me," she said, "but I didn't name my daughter after her."