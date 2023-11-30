Did Paris Hilton Name Her Daughter After Suite Life's London Tipton? She Says...

Whether it's the suite life or the simple life, Paris Hilton is sliving.
After all, the Paris in Love star recently announced that she and her husband Carter Reum welcomed a daughter named London.
While fans were thrilled for the couple, who also share 10-month-old son Phoenix, some couldn't help but to liken the name of their newest addition to another famous hotel heiress: the fictional London Tipton from The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. In fact, the similarities between the two names spawned memes across social media.
"Yes, I've seen all of the memes, all the viral TikToks," Paris exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker ahead of her reality show's season two release. "Everyone's like ‘Oh my god, she named her daughter London Tipton. This is so iconic.'"
So, did Paris name her baby girl after Brenda Song's beloved Disney Channel character?
"I love London Tipton—I was so flattered when I heard that her character was based on me," she said, "but I didn't name my daughter after her."
Regardless, everything has come to an unintentional full circle, as the Simple Life alum noted that she was drawn to the name London simply because of the city.
"It was more because I love the city London," Paris explained to E!. "And for as long as I can remember, I always knew when I had a daughter one day, I would name her London. Because I think Paris and London—I'm going for a city theme."
And while Paris said she's "not yet" welcoming baby No. 3, the 42-year-old teased that she may be growing her family sooner than you think, adding, "You never know with me."
So, what city might she name her next little one? "I've been thinking about it," she shared, listing off the possibilities of Sydney, Rio and Vegas.
"I could get away with it, but I feel like if I name my child Vegas, that just means they're going to be a party animal," she joked. "I want my babies to just be nerds like their dad. They don't want to go out, they just want to go to school, work hard."
Paris—whose show Paris in Love returns on Peacock for season two on Nov. 30—announced little London's arrival back on Thanksgiving, sharing a photo of a pink two-piece set bejeweled with her daughter's name. As a nod to the holiday, the DJ wrote on Instagram Nov. 23, "Thankful for my baby girl."
And Paris has been waiting for London's arrival for quite some time. As she told E! News last year, "I can't wait to have my own little princess one day, and that's something that we talk about and think about all the time."
The reality star added parenthood has been "such a special time" for herself and Carter, who she wed in November 2021.
"My husband is just the sweetest, kindest, most loyal and loving partner," she gushed, "just my everything."
