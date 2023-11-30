Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Details "Difficult" First Holidays 10 Months After Brother's Death

This holiday season will be a different one for Olivia Flowers' family.
Ten months after the Southern Charm star's brother Conner unexpectedly passed away at the age of 32, Olivia shared how she and her parents are coping with the loss ahead of their first Christmas since his death.
"Holidays are definitely difficult," Olivia exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event Nov. 28. "We just had Thanksgiving, which was a very different experience. There was only four of us and now just three. But we're a very tight-knit, close family so we're pulling through and holding tight. So, we'll get through it."
Despite Conner's absence, Olivia will still try to embrace their Christmas traditions.
"My favorite part is just family time and the movies of course," the 31-year-old noted. "Home Alone, that's the favorite. I'm just looking forward to being in Texas, that's where I am right now, and family time."
Earlier this month, Olivia shared that her sibling died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl, years after being prescribed opioids to treat chronic pain stemming from his longtime battle with Lyme disease.
"He started depending, at a very young age, on this prescription medicine to feel normal," the Bravolebrity told People in an interview published Nov. 1. "And we as a family started to see this toll it took on his body."
Olivia also noted Conner recently sought treatment at a wellness center and was "completely clean."
"He was in the best shape I'd seen him in years," she recalled. "He had huge dreams he wanted to accomplish. And he was talking about his plans to move to Dallas, Texas, where he already had jobs lined up."
However, Conner experienced a fatal relapse.
"To hear he died of a fentanyl overdose, there's immediately going to be this assumption that he was partying," she said. "Conner wasn't like that. This was his means to survive."
