Southern Charm's Olivia Flowers Details "Difficult" First Holidays 10 Months After Brother's Death

Watch : Southern Charm’s Olivia Flowers Reveals Brother’s Cause of Death

This holiday season will be a different one for Olivia Flowers' family.

Ten months after the Southern Charm star's brother Conner unexpectedly passed away at the age of 32, Olivia shared how she and her parents are coping with the loss ahead of their first Christmas since his death.

"Holidays are definitely difficult," Olivia exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event Nov. 28. "We just had Thanksgiving, which was a very different experience. There was only four of us and now just three. But we're a very tight-knit, close family so we're pulling through and holding tight. So, we'll get through it."

Despite Conner's absence, Olivia will still try to embrace their Christmas traditions.

"My favorite part is just family time and the movies of course," the 31-year-old noted. "Home Alone, that's the favorite. I'm just looking forward to being in Texas, that's where I am right now, and family time."