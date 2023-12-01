Coach Outlet’s 12 Days of Deals Sale: Unwrap Up to 70% Off on Bags & More this Holiday Season

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The countdown to the holidays has officially begun besties, and with less than a month left until the big day, you're probably already scrambling to figure out what to get each family member or loved one this year. Well, no need to fret. Because with a sleigh-load of sales happening this month, swooping in to save us from the final holiday hustle, you've got an endless array of choices that'll help make that Christmas shopping just a smidge easier. And one not-to-be-missed sale that you need on your radar is from our favorite bag retailer, Coach Outlet. Their irresistible 12 Days of Deals sale features daily deals with up to 70% off on bags and more. Trust us when we tell you, you'll be able to find something for every person on your list in this sale.
Whether you're after a chic handbag that screams opulence for your fashion-forward sibling, a sleek wallet and a belt combo that exudes sophistication for your dad, or a trendy accessory that will finally impress that hard-to-please teen in your life, Coach Outlet's 12 Days of Deals has you covered. So, if you're ready for a stress-free holiday shopping experience (who would have ever thought this could even be possible?!), make sure to check out their daily featured deal in their sleigh-tastic sale full of bags you've been waiting to snatch up for months now. But if you're just as impatient as us, you're in luck. Because we've done the work for you and scoured their entire deal section from their sale.
From luxe leather shoulder bags to handy boxed gift sets, keep scrolling to find our top picks that are all an add-to-cart situation. You can thank us later once you see your loved one jump for joy thanks to their gift from luxury fashion house brand, Coach. Happy shopping!
Dempsey Tote 22 In Signature Jacquard With Stripe And Coach Patch
This mini Dempsey Tote bag is just what you need to carry around your daily essentials plus so much more. Crafted from signature jacquard and refined pebble leather, it features inside zip and multifunction pockets and a detachable strap meant for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Leather Gloves
Stay warm this winter season with a pair of high-quality leather gloves. Available in a black and brown colorway, this is a great gift you can give to any loved one since it's a handy staple everyone needs in their winter wardrobe.
Dempsey Drawstring Bucket Bag 15 In Signature Canvas With Star And Snowflake Print
If you're looking for the perfect winter accessory, this Dempsey Drawstring bucket bag is just what you need. We're currently obsessing over its adorable snowflake print and petite size. Did we mention it's under $100 right now?
Mini Darcie Carryall
The name says it all, this Mini Darcie Carryall bag really does... carry it all! Featuring side slip compartments, an inside multifunction pocket, and an outside open pocket, it can carry your notebook, daily essentials, and even a small makeup bag in case you need an extra touch-up throughout the day.
Signature Poncho
If the fashionista in your life isn't afraid of rocking statement pieces, we recommend gifting them this Signature poncho from Coach Outlet. Made from a blend of wool and polyamide, it'll keep them toasty warm and stylish all winter long.
Mini Payton
Made from refined pebbled leather, this mini white gem of a shoulder bag will add a touch of trendiness to any winter ensemble. It's also available in a black colorway.
Horse And Carriage Double Face Oversized Muffler
Sleigh this winter season with the Horse and Carriage Double Face muffler, made from 100% cozy wool. Each side boasts a different shade of blue and guarantees to keep your loved one warm, making it a stylish must-have for the season.
Edge L Pack
Who needs a backpack when you have the Edge L Pack? It's the ultimate fusion of a backpack and a belt bag, designed to sling effortlessly across your back. Just store all your main essentials, clip it, and go!
Derby Tote
Crafted from pebble leather, the Derby Tote not only looks and feels luxurious, it's also a practical bag thanks to the inside zip pocket, snap closure, and convenient handles boasting an 8 3/4" drop. You can choose from three dark fall/winter colors too.
North South Phone Crossbody
If you're a minimalist who only carries your phone and credit cards, the North South Phone crossbody will become the bag of your dreams. Featuring credit card clots and a comfy phone compartment, you can say goodbye to bulky handbags and wallets with this bag that carries exactly what you need. It also comes in five different colorways.
Boxed Card Case And Belt Gift Set In Colorblock Signature Canvas
If you have no clue what to gift your dad this holiday season, you can never go wrong with an elegant Boxed Card Case and Belt gift set. Both items are made from Coach Outlet's signature coated canvas and refined calf leather, and are everyday staples any loved one will appreciate.
Signature Oversized Muffler
This trendy Signature Oversized muffler in a lavender purple color is so cute, that even the Gen-Z teen in your life will fall in love with it. It's also made from 97% wool and 3% cashmere, so it'll last them for many winters to come.
Cameron Tote
If you're looking for the perfect large tote that has a sleek design and will go with all your winter outfits, we recommend reaching for the Cameron Tote bag. It has enough space to hold your laptop and other work essentials and also comes in four chic colorways.
