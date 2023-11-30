Meg Ryan Defends Her and Dennis Quaid's Son Jack Quaid From "Nepo Baby" Label

Watch : Amandla Stenberg Forgives Jack Quaid for "Hunger Games" Death

Meg Ryan is not having the debate over nepo babies.

In fact, the When Harry Met Sally star recently shared her perspective on the conversation surrounding nepotism in Hollywood, explaining that she feels reducing her son Jack Quaid—whom she shares with ex Dennis Quaid—to who his movie star parents are is more reductive than anything.

"You don't wish it [on anyone]. It's too hard and it's too weird," Meg told Glamour in an interview published Nov. 30, referring to the onslaught of scrutiny that comes with working in the limelight. "Jack is really talented. He's more of a natural than I'll ever be. That nepo stuff is so dismissive of his work ethic, his gifts, and how sensitive he is to the idea of his privilege."

But the Sleepless in Seattle actress knew The Boys star had a gift long before he stepped in front of the camera.