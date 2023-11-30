Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals How She Tunes Out the "Noise" in Message on Hate

Kayla Nicole is shaking off the criticism.
Amid her ex Travis Kelce's headline-making romance with Taylor Swift, the sports journalist shared her perspective on dealing with trolls.
"‘Noise' never comes from someone who has more," Kayla wrote in an Instagram Q&A on Nov. 29. "More love. More joy. More peace. Misery loves company," she added."‘Hate' is a projection of an individual's self worth. I do not have to receive or entertain it."
And to do that, she tries to carve out time for herself. "Traveling is one of my favorite escapes," she added. "Although my therapist mistakenly views this as avoidance."
The fitness guru, who split from the Kansas City Chiefs player in 2022 after five years together, also shared advice on dealing with change—specifically when it comes to friends.
"People are sometimes only meant to be part of your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve because losing a bond can be heartbreaking," she wrote. "But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you've lost to what you have maintained–and even more exciting– the new friendships you will forge in time."
But while the influencer raised eyebrows when she recently unfollowed Travis' teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany on Instagram, she made it clear there was nothing malicious about her social media moves. In fact, she is still friends with the couple.
"That's a lot of history and friendship there, that doesn't change overnight," Kayla told People in October. "But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That's really all that is. The love is still there."
Travis' relationship with Taylor has certainly blown up quickly and publicly over the last few months, with the Grammy winner cheering on the tight end at several football games and the duo stepping out for enchanted date nights in New York City and Argentina.
And for Kayla, being on among the Chiefs player's list of ex lovers, has thrust her into the spotlight. But amid the scrutiny, she's standing her ground.
"They'll say you're too much, too provocative, too boisterous, too outspoken, and in the same breath, tell you that you aren't enough," Kayla said in an Oct. 9 Instagram post. "Preserve your heart, even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries, you do not have to engage."
Keep reading for the story of the tight end's relationship with Taylor Swift (so far).