Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals How She Tunes Out the "Noise" in Message on Hate

Watch : Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Why She Unfollowed the Mahomes Family

Kayla Nicole is shaking off the criticism.

Amid her ex Travis Kelce's headline-making romance with Taylor Swift, the sports journalist shared her perspective on dealing with trolls.

"‘Noise' never comes from someone who has more," Kayla wrote in an Instagram Q&A on Nov. 29. "More love. More joy. More peace. Misery loves company," she added."‘Hate' is a projection of an individual's self worth. I do not have to receive or entertain it."

And to do that, she tries to carve out time for herself. "Traveling is one of my favorite escapes," she added. "Although my therapist mistakenly views this as avoidance."

The fitness guru, who split from the Kansas City Chiefs player in 2022 after five years together, also shared advice on dealing with change—specifically when it comes to friends.

"People are sometimes only meant to be part of your life for a season. Give yourself time and permission to grieve because losing a bond can be heartbreaking," she wrote. "But also, acknowledge the bounty and beauty of friendships that you still have. Shift your focus from what you've lost to what you have maintained–and even more exciting– the new friendships you will forge in time."