O-Town's Ashley Parker Angel Shares Rare Insight Into His Life Outside of the Spotlight

These really are the days for Ashley Parker Angel.

The former O-Town member, who was recently unveiled as the S'more on The Masked Singer, reflected on leaving Hollywood in the early aughts and what he's done in the years since, which included time on Broadway, a newly discovered passion for fitness coaching and raising his son Lyric, 18.

"After I did my last Broadway show—I did Wicked the musical, played my dream role, Fiyero—I went home to focus on being a dad," Ashley, 42, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "I just love being a dad so much. And for 20 years of my life, I traveled around the world, singing and acting and performing. But I was really looking to kind of settle down for a little bit, be there through his whole high school chapter."

In fact, despite his past as a beloved popstar, being a dad to Lyric—who he shares with his ex-fiancée Tiffany Lynn—is his "greatest achievement."