Every Time Kaley Cuoco Has Shown Off Adorable Daughter Matilda

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Talks Parenting With Tom Pelphrey

While Kaley Cuoco has unraveled many a mystery about motherhood since welcoming Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in late March, one thing is clear: Her seven-month-old daughter is a full-on Daddy's girl.

"She searches for his voice everywhere," The Big Bang Theory alum told E! News last month of partner Tom Pelphrey. The actress, who is celebrating her 38th birthday Nov. 30, added that Matilda will "get almost kind of shy" around the Outer Range actor, adding, "Their relationship is different."

And Cuoco has shared glimpses into the special bond between Pelphrey, who she began dating in May 2022, and their little girl, along with snaps of the family's holiday festivities on social media, most recently posting photos from the trio's Thanksgiving celebration.

"Grateful is an understatement!!" she captioned her Nov. 24 Instagram post. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect!"