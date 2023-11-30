Every Time Kaley Cuoco Has Shown Off Adorable Daughter Matilda

While Kaley Cuoco has unraveled many a mystery about motherhood since welcoming Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in late March, one thing is clear: Her seven-month-old daughter is a full-on Daddy's girl.
"She searches for his voice everywhere," The Big Bang Theory alum told E! News last month of partner Tom Pelphrey. The actress, who is celebrating her 38th birthday Nov. 30, added that Matilda will "get almost kind of shy" around the Outer Range actor, adding, "Their relationship is different."
And Cuoco has shared glimpses into the special bond between Pelphrey, who she began dating in May 2022, and their little girl, along with snaps of the family's holiday festivities on social media, most recently posting photos from the trio's Thanksgiving celebration.
"Grateful is an understatement!!" she captioned her Nov. 24 Instagram post. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect!"
The pictures also showed the couple gearing up for their daughter's first Christmas, with Cuoco holding Matilda as they pose in front of a tree decorated mostly with animal ornaments, which is fitting as the Emmy nominated actress gushed that it's been a "dream" watching her child treat the family's pets, including four rescue dogs—Ruby, Opal, King, and Blue—with such love and compassion.
"My kid is so amazing, but being able to raise her around all of our animals in such a healthy way has been so special," Cuoco said. "It's been incredible."
Check out all of Cuoco's cutest photos with her daughter Matilda: