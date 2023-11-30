Every Time Kaley Cuoco Has Shown Off Adorable Daughter Matilda

Kaley Cuoco, who turned 38 on Nov. 30, and partner Tom Pelphrey welcomed their daughter Matilda in late March and have often shared adorable photos of their family on Instagram.

By Tierney Bricker Nov 30, 2023 6:46 PMTags
ParenthoodKaley CuocoFeatures
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Talks Parenting With Tom Pelphrey

While Kaley Cuoco has unraveled many a mystery about motherhood since welcoming Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in late March, one thing is clear: Her seven-month-old daughter is a full-on Daddy's girl.

"She searches for his voice everywhere," The Big Bang Theory alum told E! News last month of partner Tom Pelphrey. The actress, who is celebrating her 38th birthday Nov. 30, added that Matilda will "get almost kind of shy" around the Outer Range actor, adding, "Their relationship is different." 

And Cuoco has shared glimpses into the special bond between Pelphrey, who she began dating in May 2022, and their little girl, along with snaps of the family's holiday festivities on social media, most recently posting photos from the trio's Thanksgiving celebration.

"Grateful is an understatement!!" she captioned her Nov. 24 Instagram post. "We are so thankful for our amazing, loving families and this little bundle of heaven. Tildy's first thanksgiving was perfect!"

photos
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey: Romance Rewind

The pictures also showed the couple gearing up for their daughter's first Christmas, with Cuoco holding Matilda as they pose in front of a tree decorated mostly with animal ornaments, which is fitting as the Emmy nominated actress gushed that it's been a "dream" watching her child treat the family's pets, including four rescue dogs—Ruby, Opal, King, and Blue—with such love and compassion.

"My kid is so amazing, but being able to raise her around all of our animals in such a healthy way has been so special," Cuoco said. "It's been incredible."

Check out all of Cuoco's cutest photos with her daughter Matilda:

Instagram / Kaley Cuoco

Matilda's First Thanksgiving

Kaley shared this pic of herself and Tom Pelphrey with their daughter, 7 months, as they celebrate their first Thanksgiving as a family of three (and prepare for Christmas).

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Welcome to the World

Kaley Cuoco cuddles with her and Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda, who was born on March 30, 2023.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

And Baby Makes Three

"How it’s going!" the Big Bang Theory star wrote on Instagram shortly after Matilda's birth. "Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey, eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Happy Family

Tom captioned this smiley family photo with a quote from poet Rumi, reading, “Be with those who help your being.”

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Must Love Dogs

The more, the merrier! Kaley and Tom were joined by their beloved dogs during this adorable cuddle session with Matilda.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Snuggle Squad

"Tildy and our dogs were instant besties," Kaley wrote on Instagram, "especially her and Opal, who is pretty much Tildy's shadow these days!"

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

All Smiles

Little Matilda flashed a sweet smile during playtime with mom.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Kisses for Dad

Kaley gave Tom a sweet smooch during a family day out.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Mirror, Mirror

Tildy was dressed to impress on her first Father's Day with dad Tom.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Sweet Smooches

Kaley shared a precious moment with her baby girl during some mother-daughter time.

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Look of Love

"Matilda’s mom is the funniest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful badass mom," Tom captioned this photo of the duo, adding that their baby girl "is incredibly fortunate to be surrounded and loved by some of the most amazing, strong, independent women there are."

Instagram/Tom Pelphrey

Like Mother, Like Daughter

Matilda proved she takes after Kaley in this silly selfie.

Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

Daddy's Girl

Kaley captioned this father-daughter snap of Tom and Tildy: "You are so special to me and everyone who knows you… best partner , best son, best friend , best brother, best uncle , best dog daddy , best part time therapist , best part time nutritionist, best part time trainer , best smoothie maker , best coffee barista , best tuna sandwich maker , best laugh, best heart , and you’re best role to date …. Best daddy! We love you!!!"

Trending Stories

1

Meg Ryan Defends Her & Dennis Quaid's Son Jack Quaid as a "Nepo Baby"

2

The Masked Singer: 2000s Boy Band Heartthrob Revealed as S'more

3

Taylor Swift Hints “Sweet Nothing” Is Really About This Celeb Couple

4

Kelsea Ballerini Details Sex Life With Chase Stokes

5

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments