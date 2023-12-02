Run to J.Crew for up to 96% off Dresses, Cardigans & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Saturday! After a long week of hustling and bustling, it's finally time to relax and rejuvenate. And what better way to treat ourselves than treating ourselves? From lululemon and Anthropologie to Good American and more, the sales happening this weekend are just too good to pass up, and they're the perfect opportunity to indulge in a lil' retail therapy.

Speaking of can't-miss sales, J. Crew is one brand that always shows up and shows out, and this weekend is no different. From $18 wool-blend sweaters to $9 bestselling long-sleeves, you can score up to 96% off on must-have fashion at J. Crew Factory and J. Crew right now. Specifically, you can save an extra 60% off clearance at J. Crew Factory with code SALE60, or 50% off at J. Crew with code SHOPNOW.

Whether you're looking for the perfect holiday party dress or revamping your wardrobe staples for 2024, J. Crew has everything you (& your wallet) could want. So, get shopping before these deals are gone!