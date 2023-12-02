Run to J.Crew for up to 96% off Dresses, Cardigans & More Jaw-Dropping Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Saturday! After a long week of hustling and bustling, it's finally time to relax and rejuvenate. And what better way to treat ourselves than treating ourselves? From lululemon and Anthropologie to Good American and more, the sales happening this weekend are just too good to pass up, and they're the perfect opportunity to indulge in a lil' retail therapy.
Speaking of can't-miss sales, J. Crew is one brand that always shows up and shows out, and this weekend is no different. From $18 wool-blend sweaters to $9 bestselling long-sleeves, you can score up to 96% off on must-have fashion at J. Crew Factory and J. Crew right now. Specifically, you can save an extra 60% off clearance at J. Crew Factory with code SALE60, or 50% off at J. Crew with code SHOPNOW.
Whether you're looking for the perfect holiday party dress or revamping your wardrobe staples for 2024, J. Crew has everything you (& your wallet) could want. So, get shopping before these deals are gone!
Matte Jersey Puff-Sleeve T-Shirt
This chic puff-sleeve shirt will have you looking runway-ready with minimal effort. The red adds an air of understated elegance and subtle boldness, but it's also available in a sleek black shade.
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Full-Length Flare Jean In Signature Stretch
Go from day to night with these full-length flare jeans that are perfect for dressing up or down. They're made from the brand's signature stretch fabric that provides the perfect combinatioon of structure and flexibility.
(Use code SALE60)
Cotton-Wool Blend Teddie Sweater
This bestselling teddie sweater comes in 10 different colors and is the perfect winter wardrobe staple. Featuring a classic fit that falls right around the hips, this sweater is great for layering up or wearing on its own (weather permitting).
(Use code SALE60)
Long-Sleeve Cropped Cotton Poplin Pajama Pant Set In Green Heart Print
Sleep is just better with an adorable matching PJ set, especially one that has hearts on it. Made from the brand's fan-fave cotton poplin, these pajamas are also available in a green striped design and red striped design (but we're especially head over heels for this one)!
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Shimmer Shearling-Lined Slippers
Avoid the hassle of freezing feet and get cozy in style with these shearling-lined slippers. TBH, we wouldn't blame you if you lived in these through the rest of winter (we'd absolutely do the same).
(Use code SALE60)
Villa Coat In Italian Stadium-Cloth
Keep the cold out and the warm in with the classic Villa Coat. It features a relaxed fit that hits at mid-thigh, along with a standing collar, hidden zip closure, interior pockets and more. Plus, it comes in five gorgeous colors in classic, petite, and tall, so you can find your perfect fit.
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Puffer Vest
This puffer vest is as stylish as it is functional. Lightweight yet warm, this vest features a zip closure, roomy pockets, and hits right around the hips. According to one J. Crew Factory shopper, "I bought this to wear when exercising outdoors! It is perfect at keeping me warm but not overly so! Very cute to dress up or down. The blue is so pretty and the gold zipper gives a sharp look! Now I want the white!!"
(Use code SALE60)
Cable-Knit Ruffleneck Cardigan Sweater
An elevated take on the classic cardigan that's a winter fashion staple, this cozy sweater features cable-knit stiching, a ruffle collar, and gold buttons down the front. Not to mention, it also comes in three other colors (buttercream, black, grape).
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Pearl Necklace
If you're looking for must-have jewelry that you can wear with just about any outfit, you'll love this classy pearl necklace. You can adjust the length of the necklace, and it's the perfect statement piece whether you're dressing up or down.
(Use code SALE60)
Velvet Bow Pearl Earrings
What better accessory to pair a pearl necklace with than pearl earrings? Only pearl earrings with a velvet bow! They're the perfect blend of cute and classy — total ballet-core vibes, which is so in right now.
(Use code SALE60)
Side-Slit Metallic Sweater-Dress
This metallic sweater dress paired with chic strappy heels and statement jewelry? The perfect elegant-chic outfit. Featuring a fitted silhouette with ribbed details and a stylish slit down the side, this dress makes for the perfect holiday party/date night/going out 'fit that feels as great as it looks.
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Long-Sleeve Artist Tee
This bestselling long-sleeve tee is made from 100% cotton and is available in nine different colors. It's designed with a slim fit that hits at the hips, and at just $9, this is a find that's just too good to pass up.
(Use code SALE60)
Faux-Suede Mini Skirt
Available in deep chocolate (pictured) and walnut, this faux-suede skirt is styled with a flattering A-line silhouette that falls above the knee. Pair it with some tights and a cropped sweater for an easy holiday party-ready outfit, or dress it up with a blazer and statement jewelry for an elevated look.
(Use code SALE60)
Vintage Rib Long-Sleeve Henley T-Shirt
Ultra-soft and subtly stretchy, this classic henley top is made from the brand's lightweight cotton-blend fabric. It's also available in three other colors/patterns (black & ivory stripe, red, black).
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Geneva Bag In Satin
The party don't start 'til you walk in ... with this gorgeous, statement-making satin bag. Featuring a knotted top handle and removable crossbody strap, you can choose how to wear the bag while resting assured that your essentials are all in one place as you dance the night away.
(Use code SHOPNOW)
Tiered Midi Dress With Puff Sleeves
If all this browsing through fall/winter clothes has you longing for warmer days ahead filled with sunshine and outdoor picnics, we're sorry to tell you that we can't control the weather. But, we can help you get your closet spring-ready with amazing finds like this puff-sleeve midi dress, which is currently 96% off!
(Use code SALE60)
