Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Prove They Run the World at Renaissance Film Premiere in London

Watch : Destiny's Child Reunites For Beyoncé's Renaissance Premiere

Taylor Swift is putting her friendship with Beyoncé at the top of her priority list.

In fact, the "Shake It Off" singer flew overseas to attend her superstar pal's Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere in London on Nov. 30.

For the star-studded occasion, Taylor wore a gorgeous silver dress while Bey donned a sparkling black gown.

The show of support comes one month after the "Love on Top" singer attended Taylor's Eras Tour film premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

And Taylor couldn't help but gush over Bey's appearance at her milestone event.

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Taylor wrote on Instagram alongside a video with Bey at the premiere. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility."

"She's been a guiding light throughout my career," she added, "and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

And now, Taylor had the chance to return the favor.