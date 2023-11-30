Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Prove They Run the World at Renaissance Film Premiere in London

One month after Beyoncé supported Taylor Swift at her Eras Tour film premiere, Taylor flew to London to celebrate Bey's Renaissance documentary debut on Nov. 30.

Taylor Swift is putting her friendship with Beyoncé at the top of her priority list.

In fact, the "Shake It Off" singer flew overseas to attend her superstar pal's Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere in London on Nov. 30.

For the star-studded occasion, Taylor wore a gorgeous silver dress while Bey donned a sparkling black gown. 

The show of support comes one month after the "Love on Top" singer attended Taylor's Eras Tour film premiere in Los Angeles on Oct. 11.

And Taylor couldn't help but gush over Bey's appearance at her milestone event. 

"I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Taylor wrote on Instagram alongside a video with Bey at the premiere. "The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility."

"She's been a guiding light throughout my career," she added, "and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale."

And now, Taylor had the chance to return the favor.

Prior to Bey's London premiere, the mom of three hosted a screening of her documentary in Beverly Hills on Nov. 25, where she reunited with her Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, who left Destiny's Child in 2000, were also in attendance at the event to support Bey, who shined in a silver Versace gown.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is set for release Dec. 1.

Keep reading to see the star-studded guest list for Bey's London premiere...

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Blake Lively

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Michelle Williams

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Will.I.Am

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Edward Enninful

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Otamere & Munroe Bergdorf

Gareth Cattermole/WireImage for Parkwood

Leomie Anderson

