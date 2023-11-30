RHOA's Kandi Burruss Teases Season 16 Cast Shakeup—Including the Return of One Former Costar

Watch : Could Kandi Burruss See Porsha Williams Returning To RHOA?

It sounds like Bravo fans should expect a new batch of peaches on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's upcoming 16th season.

Amid speculation of a potential cast shakeup, longtime costar Kandi Burruss revealed fans should definitely expect some new faces next year as well as the return of former cast members.

"They haven't told me anything, but if you're asking me to guess, I think there's truth to both," the Grammy winner exclusively told E! News at Variety's Women of Reality TV Dinner presented by DIRECTV Nov. 29. "I do believe that some old—I don't want to say old—but previous cast members will be back. I don't know how many, but I do think at least one."

While Kandi wouldn't confirm if it's NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams or another fan-favorite alum, she did hint at some season 15 costars not returning.

"I do think that we will see someone new," the 47-year-old added. "I definitely feel like they are switching it up. I cannot say who they are bringing back from the current cast."