RHOA's Kandi Burruss Teases Season 16 Cast Shakeup—Including the Return of One Former Costar

It sounds like Bravo fans should expect a new batch of peaches on The Real Housewives of Atlanta's upcoming 16th season.
Amid speculation of a potential cast shakeup, longtime costar Kandi Burruss revealed fans should definitely expect some new faces next year as well as the return of former cast members.
"They haven't told me anything, but if you're asking me to guess, I think there's truth to both," the Grammy winner exclusively told E! News at Variety's Women of Reality TV Dinner presented by DIRECTV Nov. 29. "I do believe that some old—I don't want to say old—but previous cast members will be back. I don't know how many, but I do think at least one."
While Kandi wouldn't confirm if it's NeNe Leakes, Porsha Williams or another fan-favorite alum, she did hint at some season 15 costars not returning.
"I do think that we will see someone new," the 47-year-old added. "I definitely feel like they are switching it up. I cannot say who they are bringing back from the current cast."
But before RHOA's new season begins filming, Kandi will be enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation with husband Todd Tucker and their kids this holiday season.
"For Christmas, we're thinking about going out of town," the singer shared with E!. "We want to get a little vacation in before the New Year gets started. This coming year is going to be a big year for our family. Todd and I will be celebrating our 10-year anniversary. My daughter Riley will be graduating from college. So, it's a big year for our family."
As for what it means to be honored as one of Variety's 40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023 after 14 years on the hit reality series?
"It feels great," Kandi gushed. "I was super excited when they told me I was on their list because we love Variety magazine. It was a true honor."
