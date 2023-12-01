Urban Outfitters' Sale: 50% Off All Hats, Jackets & Sweaters With Cozy Vibes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When the temperatures start to drop, nothing beats snuggling up in something comfortable. You could wrap yourself in a giant blanket, or break out a sweater from last season, or you could check out the chic, trendy, and cozy hats, sweaters and jackets over at Urban Outfitters. You may be thinking, do I really need another knit item, accessory, or piece of outerwear? And the answer is yes. Because these items are all 50% off, and it's happening now.
If you're looking to keep your head warm, there's a puffer trapper hat in futuristic silver for $18 or a felt beret with Parisian vibes for $9. If you're on the hunt for a warm sweater, there's a chunky turtleneck for $34 or a soft and classic black hoodie, that's also $34. And if you're like, what else? There are so many coats and jackets – an oversized aviator jacket for $64, a slim fitting utility jacket for $39, and so much more (like puffers, parkas, and fleeces).
As the weather chills, you'll be sitting warm and snug with these picks. Or be generous and gift them to a friend or a loved one for the holidays. I could go on about this Urban Outfitters sale, or I could leave you to these half-priced hats, sweaters, and coats. Whether you're dealing with a cold winter or one that's just kind of mid, you'll be glad you have these pieces.
Ready, set, add to cart.
Top Sweater Picks
UO Tinsley Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
Every closet needs a chunky turtleneck sweater like this one. It features a slouchy, oversized fit that's so comfy, and it's even made out of recycled materials. Get this $69 sweater for just $34.50, it's also available in five colors.
Urban Renewal Vintage Fair Isle Sweater
This Fair Isle sweater is one of Urban Outfitter's remade and vintage pieces (under the Urban Renewal label), so every one is unique and comes in one size. And you can get this sustainable item for $24.50.
Out From Under Cozy Up Cropped Sweater
Cropped sweaters are trending, bows are trending, so this cropped sweater with a delicate bow design is a no-brainer pick. It's super soft with a relaxed and drapey fit, and goes perfectly with these sweater shorts.
Champion Reverse Weave Hoodie Sweatshirt
Available in four colors, this Champion hoodie is a classic. Wear it with jeans or leggings, and it's as comfy as it is cozy. One reviewer referred to it as the greatest hoodie ever made.
UO Aiden Pullover Sweater
With a cropped cut and a relaxed fit, this pullover sweater pairs perfectly with high-waisted jeans or a flowy skirt. Exposed seams, a ribbed hem and waist, top off the winter vibe. It's also less than $30, which is a win.
Top Coat & Jacket Picks
BDG Oversized Aviator Jacket
This faux leather aviator jacket is the epitome of cool. With zip pockets, buckled detailing at the neck, plush shearling accents, and an oversized fit, it can be worn over a sweater or sweatshirt, or even a t-shirt. This shopper reported, "I have gotten so many compliments on this jacket from family members, friends family members, strangers, my boyfriend, my bf's grandpa, it's literally so perfect I have to stop myself from wearing it everyday."
BDG Bruce Fleece Spliced Zip-Up Jacket
Available in four different colors, this zip-up fleece jacket gives off après ski vibes. With a relaxed fit, zippered pockets, and a comfy, cozy feel, this may just make it into your everyday fit rotation. And at 50% off the original price, you must add to cart.
BDG Pia Puffer Vest
Layer this super cute puffer vest over a sweater or a hoodie and you're all set for any temp. It features an oversized fit with a zip closure and a stand-up collar, and you can get it for less than $40. One reviewer reported, "Super comfy, I feel like I'm being hugged by a cloud."
BDG Ora Zip-Up Utility Jacket
For under $40 you can get this knit utility jacket for a total winter lewk. It hits at the waist with a slim fit, and features zipped and buttoned pockets in the front. Compliments may come with it, too.
Urban Renewal Vintage Leather Bomber Jacket
Another Urban Renewal item, this chic leather bomber jacket is unique and made from vintage and pre-loved pieces. Not only is it cool and sustainable, it's also less than $75.
BDG Alka Faux Fur Trim Parka
With this BDG parka you can take on any kind of weather. It has an oversized fit with a cinchable waist and a faux fur trim on the hood and can be worn with leggings, jeans, or juxtaposed with a delicate dress underneath.
Top Accessory Picks
UO Ella Felt Beret
This jaunty beret elicits an immediate, "Oui!" Available in five colors and made of super soft felt, it brings a Parisian feel to any fit. And since it's less than $10, you might need to snag a few.
Puffer Trapper Hat
Bring out your inner Virgo, or just give a nod to Beyonce, with this silver puffer trapper hat. Available in five colors and super warm, it's also less than $20, so it's a must-buy sitch.
Faux Fur Trapper Hat
Take the last trapper hat, but make it fur, and you've got this faux fur hat. It features ear flaps, a cozy design, and a romantic feel. Get it in ivory or neutral for less than $25.
Cozy Fleece Hood
This soft and cozy fleece hood is a must-have for cold weather. Just put it over your head, zip it up, and you can face even the coldest temps. One fan wrote, "I am beyond happy with the design -- I wear it all day, even indoors haha."
