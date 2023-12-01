The 40 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought Last Month

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this, you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion to holiday gift shopping, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this past month.
The Most Popular Amazon Beauty Products
l.a.b. Light Activated Beauty Light Therapy Acne Patch
If you have three minutes, you can zap a pimple. This product takes pimple patches to the next level. These hydrocolloid acne patches combine blue and red light therapy to address those stubborn pimples quickly. I could not be more obsessed. It is a must-have for skincare emergences, no doubt. My advice: buy this now so you'll always be prepared when a pimple pops up.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
If you want a sleek ponytail, bun, or a half-up-half-down look, finish your style with some hair wax. The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy).
This hair care essential has 23,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Plus, it has Alix Earle's approval.
Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint
Get lip color that actually lasts without feeling heavy or drying out your lips. This unique formula delivers an emollient and silky finish that your lips will love. There are many gorgeous shades to choose from. The Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint has 18,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Olay Super Serum
Instead of using several products, get one that delivers 5 benefits at once. The Olay Super Serum can help you achieve better skin texture, even-looking skin tone, firmer skin, smoother lines, and long-lasting hydration, according to the brand.
Marc Anthony Leave-In Conditioner Spray & Detangler
This leave-in conditioner is great to reduce split ends, detangle, and hydrate hair. This popular product has 34,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Its the best product I've found for my damaged hair. I have tried everything and nothing really worked till I found this holy grail for my damaged hair. I usually never write a review but this product deserves it!"
Baimei Jade Roller & Gua Sha
We've all seen these tools going viral for many reasons. These totally live up to the hype. This two-piece Baimei set has the rose quartz face roller and a gua sha stone, which the brand says helps with lymphatic drainage, promotes circulation, relaxes muscles, and reduces wrinkle. I like this to reduce puffiness and the presence of dark circles. This also make my face look more toned and sculpted.
I also like to use these tools after I put on serums and moisturizer. I have definitely noticed a difference between when I use my skincare products alone vs. finishing my routine with a jade roller and gua sha stone. These are definitely worth the purchase. Plus, the set has 41,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen.
This lightweight essence has 47,200+ Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've repurchased this and plan to again because no other serums have ever treated my skin so well! I like the texture a lot and it makes my skin feel so smooth and soft, i feel glowing whenever i use this and it's 100% sensitive skin approved."
Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks (24 Pairs)
This under eye mask is like an energy drink for your skin. These eye gels cool and depuff with ease. All you need is 15 minutes, but if you want to keep them on longer, do what works best for you. When you take them off, gently pat the excess serum into the skin. Pro tip: keep them in the fridge for the ultimate refreshing experience.
These come in gold, pink, and blue. They have 11,400+ five-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who won't stop buying them.
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Get that falsie look without the annoyance of applying lash strips and try out the TikTok-famous Essence Lash Princess Mascara. The original formula has 240,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews
Summer House star Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner recommended this mascara to E! shoppers.
IMEASY Ice Roller for Face and Eye
Don't underestimate the power of ice. Use this to combat eye bags, tighten pores, and contour the skin. You can keep it simple by just using water or you can add in some essential oils. These facial cubes are all over TikTok and they have 1,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are several colors to choose from.
Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror with 21 LED Lights
This mirror is just what you need whether you're getting ready at home or traveling since it's lightweight and easy to fold. It has LED lights, which can be powered through batteries or through a cord. It has three different magnification settings and it comes in a few colors. It has 18,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and Tamera Mowry included it in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks. There a few colors to choose from.
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
I understand if you're skeptical about putting an oil on your face, but this is a game changer. I use it as the first step of my skincare routine in the morning and at night. It's a great first step to get rid of makeup and sunscreen after a long day (without scrubbing!). In the morning my face can feel oily and sweaty from tossing around in my sleep. Starting out with this cleanser makes a major difference for me. I also discovered that it makes taking off a clay mask so much easier. I used to spend so much time scrubbing off a clay mask, leaving my skin red and irritated. With this cleansing oil, the clay comes off instantly, no scrubbing required.
It has 16,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Madholly 8Pcs No Bend No Crease Hair Clips
The best thing about these clips is that they do not leave any trace in your hair, unlike other clips that leave creases. This set has 11,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are multiple color options available. I use this while I'm doing my hair, of course, but they're also great to get my strands out of my face when I put on makeup or skincare products.
Dermal 16 Combo Pack a Collagen Essence Korean Face Mask
Do yourself a favor and make sure you have this set on hand. You never know when you'll have a skincare emergency! It has 16 K-Beauty sheet masks to address a variety of skincare concerns. This best-selling product has 29,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lumineux Teeth Whitening Strips
If you want a brighter smile, but your teeth are super sensitive to whitening products, try this one. It has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's peroxide-free, which means no more discomfort!
The Most Popular Amazon Shoes
Cushionaire Hippy Genuine Suede Pull On Platform Boot + Memory Foam
Calling all It Girls, these shoes will become your-go to. They are warm, cozy, and cute. You'll get endless compliments any day you rock these platform boots, which even have memory foam for added comfort.
Amazon as this style in in 9 colorways.
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
You'll feel like you're walking on a cloud whenever you wear these cushiony, supportive sneakers with 60,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Amazon has 50 colors to choose from!
N.N.G Women Over the Knee Boots
This top-selling style comes in 17 colors. I have these in red and I adore them. They're great whether you're dressing up or dressing down. Shoppers gave these boots 7,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fitory Womens Open Toe Slipper
Your feet will thank you for these slippers. This plush pair delivers next-level comfort that you'll be obsessed with. These come in lots of colors and have 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Most Popular Amazon Fashion
SHAPERX Bodysuit
I couldn't zip up my jeans until I put this bodysuit on. I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.
It's so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall. It has 17,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
These are the perfect yoga pant/legging hybrid. They're next-level comfortable and supremely flattering with lots of stretch. There are 21 colors and 4 inseam lengths to choose from. The Sunzel Flare Leggings are 61% off and they have 7,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Treat yourself every day when you put on this incredibly plush robe that has a super cozy hood. It comes in a few colors and it has 31,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lee Women's Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant
Straight leg pants will be in style forever. They're so versatile, working seamlessly with casual and dressed up looks. Amazon has lots of colors to choose from. Sizes range from 4-18, with short, long, and regular lengths. The Lee Women's Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pants have 18,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Merokeety Cable Knit Long Cardigan
You need this cardigan in every color. There are 31, by the way. I have this in a few colors. It's super comfortable and it washes well without shrinking. Amazon shoppers gave this style 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Anrabess Oversized Cable Knit Chunky Sweater Dresses
If you prefer being comfy over dressing up, this look is perfect for you. It's incredibly cozy and just as cute. This style comes in 23 colors and it has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kirundo Striped Contrast Color Sweater
Just throw on an oversized sweater and you will look put-together in an instant. This sweater comes in 16 colors and it has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Columbia Women's Benton Springs Full Zip
I buy one of these every couple of years. They're an everyday go-to that's soft and durable after washing. This cozy style comes in tons of colors with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers gave this zip-up 43,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ekouaer Womens Silk Satin Tank Top
This top looks expensive, but it's such a good deal. There are 27 colorways with sizes from XS to 3X. Amazon shoppers love this silky top with 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Most Popular Amazon Jewelry
Reoxvo Dainty Gold Chain Bracelets Set
This is an unbeatable price for 5 bracelets. Wear them all together, put some on each wrist, or mix and match with pieces you already have.
The Most Popular Amazon Home & Tech Products
Stardrops The Pink Stuff
This cleaning product is all over TikTok. Just put some on a sponge or damp cloth, gently rub, and rinse with water. It really is that simple and this paste can do a lot. You can clean glass, garden furniture, rust, uPVC, cooktops, copper, ceramic tile, saucepans, and more.
It has 140,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pinch Provisions Work from Anywhere Kit
This compact kit has 18 essentials that will help you stay on track no matter where you are. The Pinch Provisions Work from Anywhere Kit comes with a 2-in-1 charging cable, cord organizer, cleaning tool, wall charger, tablet/phone stand, stain remover, lip balm, pen, breath drops, and more must-haves.
The Real Housewives of New York City star Jessel Taank included this in her list of Amazon holiday gift ideas.
OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner
This two-sided tool is just what you need to clean laptops, tablets, and phones. The microfiber pad is great to get rid of fingerprints and smudges. The other end is a super soft brush is great to sweep away dust and dirt without damaging your devices. The brush end is retractable and there's a storage cover to protect both ends when you're not using the tool.
This OXO Good Grips Sweep & Swipe Laptop Cleaner only costs $12 and it has 10,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet & Forget Shower Cleaner
Don't spend your day scrubbing your shower. Instead spray this all over your shower once a week. Leave it on for 8-12 hours and then run the water. This spray gets rid of soap scum and build up without the need for scraping or scrubbing. Another nice thing about Wet & Forget is that it doesn't smell like bleach or other harsh cleaning products. It just has a refreshing, light vanilla scent. This product has 28,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Save some time and use this electric can opener. All you need to do is push a button. It's just that simple. It comes in a few colors and it has 61,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device
The Fire TV Stick is an affordable option if you want to enjoy fast streaming in HD. It's easy to set up and stays hidden behind your TV. You can stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus there are millions of songs you can listen to. This is also great for live TV, including subscriptions for SLING TV and YouTube TV.
It has 359,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL FLIP 5, Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker is a total essential, especially if you're hosting or traveling. This one is sleek, has amazing sound quality, and it's waterproof. It comes in a ton of colors and has 63,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner
Quick & Clean Keurig Cleaning Pods
If you can't remember the last time you cleaned your coffee machine, add these to your cart. The pods are so easy to use. Just brew a large cycle with the cleaner pod. Then another one with just water and you'll get rid of stains and residues. This product has 35,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paintable Pictures Paint Your Photo by Number Pets Edition
Turn any pet photo into art with this personalized paint by numbers set. The box comes with a blank canvas, 48 specialty pet colors, brushes, and tech tools included. All you need is a printer to print your design onto special printable canvas, which comes in the set.
Yankee Candles
The holiday season is all about the candles. There are so many Yankee Candle scents that are perfect for the season. These have 48,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.
