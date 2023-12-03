What’s Next for S Club After Their World Tour

S Club is bringing it all back to the music booth.
After reuniting to embark on their world tour for the group's 25th anniversary, which was announced prior to fellow member Paul Cattermole's passing in April, the next move for singers Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens will uplift fans everywhere: The British band plans to release more singles.
"There'll be a bit of new music," Jon told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, "next year, definitely."
But that's not all, as the group—who, along with original member Hannah Spearritt, starred in four TV shows spanning from the late ‘90s to early ‘00s—is also aiming to bring the nostalgia back to the small screen.
"We're trying at the moment to get all of our old TV shows onto a streaming service as well," Jon, who along with his bandmates starred in four shows such as S Club 7 in Miami, explained. "Hopefully we'll bring it to a new generation so lots of new people can start watching, which would be cool."
"And we're going to try to do as many live shows as we can next year as well," he added. "Maybe a few in Europe, a few in Asia, so we'll do a bit of more touring."
As for right now, fans are looking forward to their highly-anticipated tour, with dates on the lineup for 2024 including Feb. 16 at the Meridian Hall in Toronto, Feb. 18 at the Roadrunner in Boston, MA, Feb. 20 at Terminal 5 in New York City, Feb. 22 at the Rosemont Theater in Chicago and Feb. 27 at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.
It's a series of concerts that will undoubtedly also honor their beloved member Paul, whose song "The Good Times," always served as an integral part of their tour.
"He was so excited, probably the most excited out of all of us actually," Tina shared, "so it's really sad that he passed. But the concert is a tribute to Paul, so he's very much in the show."