What’s Next for S Club After Their World Tour

Watch : How S Club Honors Late Member Paul on Tour

S Club is bringing it all back to the music booth.

After reuniting to embark on their world tour for the group's 25th anniversary, which was announced prior to fellow member Paul Cattermole's passing in April, the next move for singers Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens will uplift fans everywhere: The British band plans to release more singles.

"There'll be a bit of new music," Jon told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview, "next year, definitely."

But that's not all, as the group—who, along with original member Hannah Spearritt, starred in four TV shows spanning from the late ‘90s to early ‘00s—is also aiming to bring the nostalgia back to the small screen.

"We're trying at the moment to get all of our old TV shows onto a streaming service as well," Jon, who along with his bandmates starred in four shows such as S Club 7 in Miami, explained. "Hopefully we'll bring it to a new generation so lots of new people can start watching, which would be cool."