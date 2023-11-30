Kathy Hilton Shares Shocking Update on Status of Feud With RHOBH Costar Lisa Rinna

At last, all is hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.
Over a year after the reality stars had a major falling out on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy recently shared a surprising update on where the former friends stand today. And, as it turns out, the Bravo alums have put the bad blood behind them.
"I received the most beautiful giant flower bouquet and a beautiful card," Kathy revealed on Watch What Happens Live Nov. 29, "and I called her to thank her and we talked for about 20 minutes."
As for whether the two had officially found peace following their nasty feud, the 64-year-old confirmed "absolutely," telling host Andy Cohen, "She's doing well and I'm very happy for her. We always had such a good time—until we didn't."
And even though the former costars turned on each other after Lisa exposed Kathy for her meltdown in Aspen where she trashed most of her costars—including sister Kyle Richards—Kathy has finally moved on from the drama.
"Especially now with everything going on in this world," she noted, "we gotta be together."
Kathy and Lisa's reconciliation isn't the only positive step forward as of late. After all, Kathy and Kyle have recently mended the rift caused by the RHOBH season 12 drama.
As it turns out, time really does heal all wounds. "I'm the type that does apologize and apologize," Kathy explained. "She's a Capricorn and very hard-working, stubborn. I really feel now that she loves me."
Kathy's word echo what her sister revealed earlier this week about the progress they've made heading into the holiday season.
"For me, that was the hardest part of having ups and downs with the holidays," the Halloween Ends actress told E! News Nov. 28, "because we grew up in a house that was filled with our family and everybody cooking and music. So, missing that was honestly the most painful part when we'd have our issues. To be together all again, it feels really good. It makes the holidays much more special."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
