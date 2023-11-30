Kathy Hilton Shares Shocking Update on Status of Feud With RHOBH Costar Lisa Rinna

Watch : Kyle Richards Says Paris Will Be Amazing ‘Girl Mom’

At last, all is hunky dory between Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna.

Over a year after the reality stars had a major falling out on season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathy recently shared a surprising update on where the former friends stand today. And, as it turns out, the Bravo alums have put the bad blood behind them.

"I received the most beautiful giant flower bouquet and a beautiful card," Kathy revealed on Watch What Happens Live Nov. 29, "and I called her to thank her and we talked for about 20 minutes."

As for whether the two had officially found peace following their nasty feud, the 64-year-old confirmed "absolutely," telling host Andy Cohen, "She's doing well and I'm very happy for her. We always had such a good time—until we didn't."

And even though the former costars turned on each other after Lisa exposed Kathy for her meltdown in Aspen where she trashed most of her costars—including sister Kyle Richards—Kathy has finally moved on from the drama.