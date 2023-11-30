Why Khloe Kardashian “Can’t Imagine” Taking a Family Christmas Card Photo Anymore

Watch : Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s 7th Birthday!

Khloe Kardashian isn't looking to keep up with this former tradition.

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card has become a thing of the past—a fact Khloe is grateful for. In fact, the 39-year-old recently revealed her feelings about the holiday custom.

"I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card," Khloe captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post, "I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe!"

And indeed, in the images—which feature her and ex Tristan Thompson's two children True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 7, sitting in the grass with Khloe—at least one of the three kids is looking in the opposite direction of the camera in each of the six pictures shared.

So despite the adorable photos, it's unlikely that this season will see the return of the epic Kardashian-Jenner holiday card, which has now been a defunct tradition for the last few years after causing drama within the family.