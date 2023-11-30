Why Khloe Kardashian “Can’t Imagine” Taking a Family Christmas Card Photo Anymore

Khloe Kardashian isn't looking to keep up with this former tradition.
The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card has become a thing of the past—a fact Khloe is grateful for. In fact, the 39-year-old recently revealed her feelings about the holiday custom.
"I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card," Khloe captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post, "I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe!"
And indeed, in the images—which feature her and ex Tristan Thompson's two children True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 7, sitting in the grass with Khloe—at least one of the three kids is looking in the opposite direction of the camera in each of the six pictures shared.
So despite the adorable photos, it's unlikely that this season will see the return of the epic Kardashian-Jenner holiday card, which has now been a defunct tradition for the last few years after causing drama within the family.
Between accusations of photoshop and fights between sisters (who can forget Kim telling Kourtney she's "the least exciting to look at" after scheduling conflicts in 2018?), the annual photo shoot was seemingly deemed more trouble than it was worth.
But thankfully, the Kardashians continue to share looks at their family life on social media to make up for any missed seasonal collabs—and Khloe is no exception.
Since welcoming Tatum in July 2022, the Good American founder has been sure to share lots of photos of her growing toddler, including a look at his adorable myriad of Halloween costumes this year. For his second spooky season, Tatum dressed up as Don Vito from The Godfather, recreated Dwayne Johnson's iconic turtleneck and chain look, and participated as a member of The Octonauts in a group costume with his mom and sister.
For more of Tatum's cutest moments, keep reading.