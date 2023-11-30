Why Khloe Kardashian “Can’t Imagine” Taking a Family Christmas Card Photo Anymore

Khloe Kardashian is glad the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card shoot is a thing of the past.

Watch: Khloé Kardashian Celebrates Dream’s 7th Birthday!

Khloe Kardashian isn't looking to keep up with this former tradition. 

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card has become a thing of the past—a fact Khloe is grateful for. In fact, the 39-year-old recently revealed her feelings about the holiday custom. 

"I can't imagine trying to take a Christmas card," Khloe captioned a Nov. 29 Instagram post, "I can't get everyone to look at the same time hehe!"

And indeed, in the images—which feature her and ex Tristan Thompson's two children True, 5, and Tatum, 15 months, as well as Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream, 7, sitting in the grass with Khloe—at least one of the three kids is looking in the opposite direction of the camera in each of the six pictures shared. 

So despite the adorable photos, it's unlikely that this season will see the return of the epic Kardashian-Jenner holiday card, which has now been a defunct tradition for the last few years after causing drama within the family. 

photos
Inside the Kardashian-Jenner 2022 Christmas Eve Party

Between accusations of photoshop and fights between sisters (who can forget Kim telling Kourtney she's "the least exciting to look at" after scheduling conflicts in 2018?), the annual photo shoot was seemingly deemed more trouble than it was worth.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

But thankfully, the Kardashians continue to share looks at their family life on social media to make up for any missed seasonal collabs—and Khloe is no exception. 

Since welcoming Tatum in July 2022, the Good American founder has been sure to share lots of photos of her growing toddler, including a look at his adorable myriad of Halloween costumes this year. For his second spooky season, Tatum dressed up as Don Vito from The Godfather, recreated Dwayne Johnson's iconic turtleneck and chain look, and participated as a member of The Octonauts in a group costume with his mom and sister.

For more of Tatum's cutest moments, keep reading. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian

Twinning

Khloe Kardashian carries her son at Kourtney Kardashian's baby shower in September 2023.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Cousin Cuteness

Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick hangs out with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

It Takes a Village

Khloe's BFFs Khadijah and Malika Haqq snap a sweet pic with Tatum.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Kris Jenner, Khloe and baby Tatum celebrate the holiday.

Instagram / Kris Jenner
Rob Kardashian's Twin?

Kris pays tribute to her 12th grandchild on his first birthday, writing on Instagram that she is "honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob. It's wild and I love it!!!!"

She continued, "I love you my amazing Tatum!!! I love you my sweet boy."

Instagram / Kris Jenner

Lovey & Grandson

Kris, who prefers her grandkids call her "lovey" as opposed to grandma, cuddles with Tatum.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Fall in Love

Tatum looked ready for fall with his apple and moss green outfit.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father & Son

Tristan Thompson marked his son's birthday in July 2023, writing, "Tatum!! Happy birthday my son! You are a reminder of what life represents to me. You have taught me every loss comes a lesson and you are my gift. You are my reminder of all of God's messages. You are the reason that I began my story."

He continued, "The mistakes along the way are lessons not failures. There is no expiration date to reinventing yourself. Tatum your sweet soul reminds me of God's grace. You are a future king my son and I am so blessed to be your DaDa!"

Instagram
A Sweet Smile

Tatum flashed a perfect smile at the camera in this photo shared on his first birthday.

Instagram
Sister Time

Big sister True proudly showed off her little brother in the kitchen.

Instagram
Backyard Adventures

The pair snapped an adorable selfie while enjoying some time outside.

Instagram
Hanging With Auntie Kim

Kim shared a glimpse with Tatum for his first birthday. "OMGGGG you are such a smoosh, the happiest baby boy of all time," she wrote July 28. "I can't even tell you how loved you are and how special you are!"

Instagram
Play Time

Kim also joked in her caption, "You are Rob's twin! LOL Your auntie loves you SO MUCH."

Instagram
Swim Session

Tatum looked so grown up while rocking blue swim shorts and a straw hat.

Instagram
Bath Baby

On Tatum's first birthday, Khloe shared a throwback photo of her youngest wrapped in a towel.

Instagram
This Photo Is Fire

Khloe's baby boy was dressed to impress in a firefighter hat.

Instagram
Big Sister Bonding Time

Tatum wanted to investigate the foam during his big sister's bath time.

Instagram
Like Father, Like Son

Tristan went to give Tatum a kiss in the series of images Khloe posted in her birthday tribute to the NBA star in March.

Instagram
Mommy and T

In a May 19 Instagram post, Khloe shared pics holding Tatum, who's facing away from the camera donning a grey t-shirt and a head of thick dark hair.

Instagram
Balcony Buddies

Khloe posted photos of True and Tatum bonding on a balcony, with True holding her baby brother as he grabbed onto the railing im one snap.

 

Instagram
Summer Boy

Tatum enjoyed some fresh watermelon while celebrating his first Fourth of July.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Truckin' Cute

Khloe shared a selfie she snapped with Tatum and True at their cousin Psalm West's fire truck-themed fourth birthday party on May 7.

In the photo, the tot wears a red, plastic firefighter's cap and sits on his mom's lap.

 

Instagram
Look Who's Crawling

Ahead of Tatum's first birthday, Khloe celebrated a major milestone when she shared a clip of her son crawling on her Instagram Story.

Instagram
First Look

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of Tatum Thompson's face for the first time while wishing "best father" Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in March.

The picture showed Tristan with his arms around his and Khloe's daughter True and Tristan's son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

