Megan Fox Shares the “Healthy Way” She Wants to Raise Her and Brian Austin Green’s Sons

Megan Fox is fighting toxic masculinity from the inside out.
In fact, the Jennifer's Body actress reflected on her approach to parenting and ex Brian Austin Green's sons Noah, 11; Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, telling WWD in an interview published Nov. 29 that she's committed to raising them to love in a "really healthy way."
"It's very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I've been with," she explained "It's very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner. It's very important to me that they are not liars, that they are able to be fully transparent and honest and respectful and experience at some point in their life."
But Megan doesn't hope her children will be romance prodigies. "I don't expect them when they're 16 to have a sacred love," she noted, "but I do expect them at some point to get to that place."
As for how the Transformers star plans to instill these morals into her boys? "I am their first introduction into women," she added, "and the way that I love them is going to influence the way they are allowed to love others when they go out into a relationship."
She created a blueprint for them too with her poetry collection Pretty Boys Are Poisonous, which explores how one shapes themselves to fit the gaze of their partner, and can lose themselves in the pursuance of love.
"I hope that just through my transparency in the way that I engage with them, in the way that I am demonstrative and affectionate with them," the 37-year-old continued, "that allows them to love in a really healthy way."
And in addition to taking inspiration from her own life for the poetry collection, Megan also examined societal norms.
"Some of it is literal, while other parts are allegorical," the actress told People in an article published Nov. 6. "Some poems contain a Grimm's-fairy-tale-type element, and others serve the same purpose as memes in online culture."
Pretty Boys Are Poisonous is available now.