Megan Fox Shares the “Healthy Way” She Wants to Raise Her and Brian Austin Green’s Sons

Watch : Megan Fox's Ex Brian Austin Green Talks Co-Parenting Relationship

Megan Fox is fighting toxic masculinity from the inside out.

In fact, the Jennifer's Body actress reflected on her approach to parenting and ex Brian Austin Green's sons Noah, 11; Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, telling WWD in an interview published Nov. 29 that she's committed to raising them to love in a "really healthy way."

"It's very important to me to raise boys who are not like these men that I've been with," she explained "It's very important for me to raise boys who are able to have a very deep emotional intimacy with their partner. It's very important to me that they are not liars, that they are able to be fully transparent and honest and respectful and experience at some point in their life."

But Megan doesn't hope her children will be romance prodigies. "I don't expect them when they're 16 to have a sacred love," she noted, "but I do expect them at some point to get to that place."