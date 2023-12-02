How S Club Is Honoring Late Member Paul Cattermole on Tour

Watch : How S Club Honors Late Member Paul on Tour

Paul Cattermole will always be number one in his bandmates' hearts.

In April, S Club singers Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens shared that their fellow band member had died at the age of 46.

His passing, which was attributed to natural causes, came just two months after the original members—including Hannah Spearritt—announced they would be reuniting for a tour to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary.

And though it was a challenge to forge ahead without their beloved friend, the members of S Club have found comfort in feeling Paul's presence throughout their show.

"The first thing you hear when the lights go down is his voice," Bradley told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "There's a song called 'The Good Times' that he sung, and it'd be his voice with some really beautiful music underneath and it just sets the scene. In fact, that would get me emotional most nights, just hearing his voice."