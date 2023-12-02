How S Club Is Honoring Late Member Paul Cattermole on Tour

Paul Cattermole will always be number one in his bandmates' hearts.
In April, S Club singers Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara and Rachel Stevens shared that their fellow band member had died at the age of 46.
His passing, which was attributed to natural causes, came just two months after the original members—including Hannah Spearritt—announced they would be reuniting for a tour to celebrate the band's 25th anniversary.
And though it was a challenge to forge ahead without their beloved friend, the members of S Club have found comfort in feeling Paul's presence throughout their show.
"The first thing you hear when the lights go down is his voice," Bradley told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "There's a song called 'The Good Times' that he sung, and it'd be his voice with some really beautiful music underneath and it just sets the scene. In fact, that would get me emotional most nights, just hearing his voice."
In fact, Paul's voice served as the backdrop for an intricate picture.
"During the show, there was a segment where he actually performed that song on the big screen," Bradley continued, "and it would be lots of little clips of us from back in the day or clips of us from the TV show and behind the scenes and just us goofing around and just seeing Paul the way we remember Paul."
As the "Hands Up" singer explained, Paul was also working on fine turning his ballad prior to his passing.
"He was learning guitar chords, he was going to do an acoustic version," Bradley added, "so it was only right to put that song in the show and let him have his moment."
It's a moment that came naturally, especially since his joy at the band getting back together, as Tina noted, reigned supreme.
"He was so excited, probably the most excited out of all of us actually," she shared, "so it's really sad that he passed. But the concert is a tribute to Paul, so he's very much in the show."
And while the band continues on, they keep Paul's memory close, with Joanne remembering him as being a "goofy, massively crazy, loud human being."
"You don't really think about it obviously when you're together and you take it for granted," Joanne explained, "and we just miss that presence that is gone. I think it's also made the rest of us really bond together more than ever and appreciate each other a lot more moving forward."
Moving forward, S Club's tour dates for 2024 include performances on Feb. 16 at the Meridian Hall in Toronto, Feb. 18 at the Roadrunner in Boston, MA, Feb. 20 at Terminal 5 in New York City, Feb. 22 at the Rosemont Theater in Chicago and Feb. 27 at the Orpheum Theater in Los Angeles.