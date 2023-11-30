Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Sweet Nothing” Really About Joe Alwyn? She Just Offered a Big Hint

Watch : Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Detail Joe Alwyn Breakup

Swifties spy with their little tired eye...

Further proving that Taylor Swift has perhaps the most observant fanbase, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have discovered a hint as to who her song "Sweet Nothing" is really about. And while a strong argument can be made that the track is inspired by Taylor's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, it looks like she might have also received inspiration from another famous musician.

As seen by attentive X users, the Midnights artist just liked an old tweet from October 2022 detailing a quote from Paul McCartney about his relationship with ex-wife Linda McCartney. Per the quote, the Beatles member had a sweet tradition with Linda, saying, "I would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened Linda would say, 'What a mind.'"

Sound familiar? It should, as a verse of Taylor's "Sweet Nothing" reads, "On the way home / I wrote a poem / You say, ‘What a mind' / This happens all the time."