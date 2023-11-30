Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Sweet Nothing” Really About Joe Alwyn? She Just Offered a Big Hint

Swifties spy with their little tired eye...
Further proving that Taylor Swift has perhaps the most observant fanbase, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have discovered a hint as to who her song "Sweet Nothing" is really about. And while a strong argument can be made that the track is inspired by Taylor's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, it looks like she might have also received inspiration from another famous musician.
As seen by attentive X users, the Midnights artist just liked an old tweet from October 2022 detailing a quote from Paul McCartney about his relationship with ex-wife Linda McCartney. Per the quote, the Beatles member had a sweet tradition with Linda, saying, "I would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened Linda would say, 'What a mind.'"
Sound familiar? It should, as a verse of Taylor's "Sweet Nothing" reads, "On the way home / I wrote a poem / You say, ‘What a mind' / This happens all the time."
And though the quotes match up all too well to be mere coincidence, the argument that "Sweet Nothing" is also about Joe is not a theory to be easily shaken off, either.
In fact, the track is the only one on Midnights to be co-written by the Conversations with Friends actor, and the first verse references a pebble picked up at a beach in Wicklow, which is where Joe filmed the Hulu series.
Of course, since Taylor and Joe dated for six years before splitting in April, there are a number of songs that appear to be about her relationship with the Favourite star. One of which being the breakup track off Midnights, "You're Losing Me."
And though the album was released in May of this year, a Nov. 29 Instagram Story from Taylor's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed that the two actually wrote the song all the way back in December 2021—meaning her relationship with Joe may have been on the rocks long before their 2023 breakup.
Fans were naturally shocked by the true timeline of the song, with one person tweeting, "So she felt this way for years," while another added, "2021 im gonna be sick." A third user noted, "Can't get over it was written in 2021."
And though Taylor has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, many of the 33-year-old's songs are about her time with her London Boy. Keep reading for a full breakdown of all the Joe-inspired Taylor tracks.