Is Taylor Swift’s Song “Sweet Nothing” Really About Joe Alwyn? She Just Offered a Big Hint

Taylor Swift just dropped a clue as to who inspired her song "Sweet Nothing," and it looks like the Grammy winner drew from more than her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn for the love song.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 30, 2023 2:45 PMTags
Taylor SwiftBeatlesPaul McCartneyCelebritiesJoe Alwyn
Watch: Taylor Swift's New Lyrics Detail Joe Alwyn Breakup

Swifties spy with their little tired eye... 

Further proving that Taylor Swift has perhaps the most observant fanbase, users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have discovered a hint as to who her song "Sweet Nothing" is really about. And while a strong argument can be made that the track is inspired by Taylor's relationship with ex Joe Alwyn, it looks like she might have also received inspiration from another famous musician. 

As seen by attentive X users, the Midnights artist just liked an old tweet from October 2022 detailing a quote from Paul McCartney about his relationship with ex-wife Linda McCartney. Per the quote, the Beatles member had a sweet tradition with Linda, saying, "I would come back from a run with a poem to share and having listened Linda would say, 'What a mind.'"

Sound familiar? It should, as a verse of Taylor's "Sweet Nothing" reads, "On the way home / I wrote a poem / You say, ‘What a mind' / This happens all the time." 

photos
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn: Romance Rewind

And though the quotes match up all too well to be mere coincidence, the argument that "Sweet Nothing" is also about Joe is not a theory to be easily shaken off, either. 

In fact, the track is the only one on Midnights to be co-written by the Conversations with Friends actor, and the first verse references a pebble picked up at a beach in Wicklow, which is where Joe filmed the Hulu series. 

Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff & Jon Kopaloff / Stringer (Getty Images)

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Just Hinted Whether “Sweet Nothing” is About Joe Alwyn

2

Kelsea Ballerini Details Sex Life With Chase Stokes

3

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

Of course, since Taylor and Joe dated for six years before splitting in April, there are a number of songs that appear to be about her relationship with the Favourite star. One of which being the breakup track off Midnights, "You're Losing Me."

And though the album was released in May of this year, a Nov. 29 Instagram Story from Taylor's longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed that the two actually wrote the song all the way back in December 2021—meaning her relationship with Joe may have been on the rocks long before their 2023 breakup

Fans were naturally shocked by the true timeline of the song, with one person tweeting, "So she felt this way for years," while another added, "2021 im gonna be sick." A third user noted, "Can't get over it was written in 2021." 

And though Taylor has since moved on with Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, many of the 33-year-old's songs are about her time with her London Boy. Keep reading for a full breakdown of all the Joe-inspired Taylor tracks. 

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Exile"

The first song Taylor Swift collaborated on with her former boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the ballad appears on 2020's Folklore as a duet with Bon Iver. At the time of the album's release, Joe was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery, though Taylor confirmed William and Joe were one and the same during her Disney+ concert film, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Taylor revealed Joe had written the entire piano part, along with singing, "I can see you standin' honey/With his arms around your body/Laughin' but the joke's not funny at all." She went on to say The Favourite actor was "always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," but the couple may have never worked together if it wasn't for the COVID-19 shutdown. 

"I was like, 'Hey, this could be really weird, and we could hate this,'" she explained, "'because we're in quarantine and there's nothing else going on, could we just try to see what it's like if we write this song together?'" 

The result of their professional collaboration? Winning Album of the Year at the 2021 Grammys.

"We're so proud of 'Exile,'" Taylor gushed. "All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him."

Apple Music
"Evermore"

For the title track off her ninth studio album, Taylor explained to Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she and Joe worked together the same way they did on "Exile," with Joe crafting the melody, Taylor writing the lyrics and Bon Iver once again serving as the male singing voice.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the song's co-producer Aaron Dessner said it was "really important" for Joe to play the piano part on "Evermore" as he wasn't able to on "Exile" due to recording issues.

"But this time, we could," Aaron said. "I just think it's an important and special part of the story."

John Medina/Getty Images
"All the Girls You Loved Before"

Just hours before Taylor kicked off The Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, the Grammy winner treated fans to four brand-new songs, including "All of the Girls You Loved Before." Originally intended for her 2019 album Lover, fans theorized that the track was about Joe. 

Taylor begins her pre-chorus by singing, "Your past and mine are parallel lines / Stars all aligned and they intertwined." Those lyrics reminded fans of another song she wrote about Joe on Midnights titled "Mastermind" on which she sings, "Once upon a time, the planets and the fates / And all the stars aligned / You and I ended up in the same room / At the same time."

Later in the song, Taylor croons, "The way you call me 'baby' / Treat me like a lady." Swifties quickly flashed back to Taylor's reputation hit "King of My Heart," which is also about Joe. In the track, she sings, "We met a few weeks ago / Now you try on callin' me 'baby' like tryin' on clothes."

Getty Images
"Betty"

Part of the high school love triangle trilogy on Folklore, Taylor said "Betty" was the result of her hearing Joe "singing the entire, fully formed chorus from another room." 

"I really liked that it seemed to be an apology," she continued. "And I've written so many songs from a female's perspective of wanting a male apology, that we decided to make it from a teenage boy's perspective, apologizing after he loses the love of his life because he's been foolish."

VEVO
"Lavender Haze"

While Joe wasn't actively involved with the production on Midnights' opening track—Zoë Kravitz is credited as a co-songwriter though!—Taylor's desire to protect their relationship from the public was the inspiration for the song.

"If the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it," she explained on Instagram. "My relationship for six years, we've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff—and we just ignore it. This song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

The title comes from a phrase commonly used in the 1950s that Taylor first heard while watching Mad Men, sharing that it meant an "all-encompassing love glow."

Jackson Lee/GC Images
"Champagne Problems"

Though the couple co-wrote the Evermore song about a failed engagement, Taylor shot down the speculation that it was about their relationship.

"I say it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn't," she told Zane Lowe. "Because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes, and he's always the person who's showing me songs by artists and then they become my favorite songs or whatever."

Taylor continued, "Joe and I really love sad songs. We've always bonded over music. So...we write the saddest [ones]. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?"

In addition to the title track and "Champagne Problems," Joe also co-wrote "Coney Island," a dark duet featuring The National frontman Matt Berninger,  on Evermore.

Electric Light Studios, Taylor Swift Production, Disney+
"Peace"

Described by Taylor as the most vulnerable song on Folklore, the ballad was the result of the superstar feeling "more rooted in my personal life" because of Joe, she told Paul McCartney in an interview for Rolling Stone.

"I think that in knowing him and being in the relationship I am in now," she said, "I have definitely made decisions that have made my life feel more like a real life and less like just a storyline to be commented on in tabloids."

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
"Sweet Nothing"

The only track Joe co-wrote on Midnights, this sweet love song opens with a pebble picked up from a beach in Wicklow, which is the county in Ireland where the actor filmed the Hulu series Conversations With Friends.

Republic

"You're Losing Me"

Taylor wrote the ballad "You're Losing Me" about a dying relationship on Dec. 5, 2021, according to collaborator Jack Antonoff. He revealed the "very special track from the midnights sessions" was "written and recorded at home" just weeks after she released Red (Taylor's Version) and the "All Too Well" short film.

Taylor waited over a year to release it, debuting it as a Midnights bonus song in May 2023 (one month after news broke of her split with Joe, leading fans to speculate it's about their breakup). 

"I can't find a pulse / My heart won't start anymore / For you / 'Cause you're losin' me," she sings. "How long could we be a sad song / 'Til we were too far gone to bring back to life? / I gave you all my best me's, my endless empathy."

The lyrics also hint at a rejected marriage proposal: "And I wouldn't marry me either / A pathological people pleaser / Who only wanted you to see her."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Karwai Tang/WireImage
"London Boy"

Um, Joe is British. Enough said. 

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Just Hinted Whether “Sweet Nothing” is About Joe Alwyn

2

Kelsea Ballerini Details Sex Life With Chase Stokes

3

King Charles Wrote Letters to Meghan Markle About Skin Color Comments

4

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift Had Trouble With Joe Alwyn 2 Years Ago

5

The Masked Singer: 2000s Boy Band Heartthrob Revealed as S'more