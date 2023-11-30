College Football Player Reed Ryan Dead At 22

Watch : Ice Hockey Player Adam Johnson Dead After "Freak Accident"

The college athletic community has lost a beloved member.

Reed Ryan, a football player for the University of Minnesota Duluth, has died. He was 22.

Per his obituary, Reed went into cardiac arrest due to an undetected genetic heart condition on Nov. 21 following a weight workout with his football team. Despite being administered first aid care by the school's athletic training team and entering the ICU at St. Mary's-Duluth, Reed passed away on Nov. 28.

"Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years," read his obituary. "Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team. He created his own online vintage store-Thrifted Tiger, loved to travel, collecting shoes, drawing, going to concerts, and cooking."

UMD head football coach Curt Wiese also paid tribute to the athlete on the team's Instagram.

"Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand," Curt's message began. "He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him."