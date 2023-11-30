College Football Player Reed Ryan Dead At 22

The college athletic community has lost a beloved member.
Reed Ryan, a football player for the University of Minnesota Duluth, has died. He was 22.
Per his obituary, Reed went into cardiac arrest due to an undetected genetic heart condition on Nov. 21 following a weight workout with his football team. Despite being administered first aid care by the school's athletic training team and entering the ICU at St. Mary's-Duluth, Reed passed away on Nov. 28.
"Reed had a contagious smile and lived life to the fullest in his short years," read his obituary. "Reed loved people, he could talk to anyone and prided himself on being surrounded by friends, family, mentors, and being part of a team. He created his own online vintage store-Thrifted Tiger, loved to travel, collecting shoes, drawing, going to concerts, and cooking."
UMD head football coach Curt Wiese also paid tribute to the athlete on the team's Instagram.
"Reed aspired to be better every day at whatever task was at hand," Curt's message began. "He helped bring out the best in others with his positive attitude, infectious smile, and genuine care for the people around him."
He continued, "We were fortunate to have Reed on our team, and he made our program, our department, and our community a better place in a short period of time. He was the epitome of a UMD Bulldog, and what we can all aspire to be. To his family, thank you for allowing us to be part of his inspiring young life. Reed was a Bulldog through and through."
A native of Waunakee, Wis., Reed received a full scholarship to play football at North Dakota State University for four seasons upon graduating high school in 2019, before being welcomed as a UMD Bulldog in 2023. Throughout his athletic and academic career, he was a three-time Commissioner's Academic Excellence award winner, a four-time Missouri Valley Football Honor roll member, and earned three championship rings
Per his obituary, the decorated athlete is survived by his parents Erin and Stephanie, his sister Robyn and brother Chase Parr, nephews Everett and Benson, grandmother Joanne, dog Sconnie, and many close family and friends.