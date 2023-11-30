Why Kris Jenner Wasn’t “Very Happy” About Kourtney Kardashian’s Public Pregnancy Reveal

Kris Jenner had no idea what this girl would do at the rock show.
When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first baby together at the Blink-182 show held in Los Angeles in June (with a cute nod to the band's "All The Small Things" video), fans weren't the only ones that were in for a surprise.
According to Khloe Kardashian, their mom also found out about the big pregnancy reveal "on the news."
"She wasn't very happy," Khloe explained during the Nov. 30 episode of The Kardashians, "rightfully so."
As for Kris, learning about the announcement was far from a small thing.
"I opened up my eyes and right in front of me—because we had left the TV on the night before—and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked," the matriarch shared. "I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."
Khloe explained that she then told Kourtney that their mom's feelings were hurt, recalling that Kourtney responded, "'I forgot.'"
But Kris took the comment in stride.
"She forgot she had a family," Kris—who traveled to see Blink-182 play in San Diego along with Khloe, Kourtney and Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 11, during the episode—joked. "That's what pregnancy brain does, it's wild how that happens."
However, Kourtney decided that L.A. was meant to be and stuck to the plan.
"It just truly was our way to tell the world," she noted, "and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else."
Kourtney and Travis' baby boy Rocky is the latest addition to their blended family, which includes Kourtney's kids Penelope, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick and Travis' kids Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.
