Why Kris Jenner Wasn’t “Very Happy” About Kourtney Kardashian’s Public Pregnancy Reveal

Though mom Kris Jenner already knew about Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy, the matriarch was shocked to see how the announcement at Travis Barker's show went down.

Kris Jenner had no idea what this girl would do at the rock show.

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first baby together at the Blink-182 show held in Los Angeles in June (with a cute nod to the band's "All The Small Things" video), fans weren't the only ones that were in for a surprise.

According to Khloe Kardashian, their mom also found out about the big pregnancy reveal "on the news."

"She wasn't very happy," Khloe explained during the Nov. 30 episode of The Kardashians, "rightfully so."

As for Kris, learning about the announcement was far from a small thing.

"I opened up my eyes and right in front of me—because we had left the TV on the night before—and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked," the matriarch shared. "I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."

Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy With Her and Travis Barker's Baby

Khloe explained that she then told Kourtney that their mom's feelings were hurt, recalling that Kourtney responded, "'I forgot.'"

But Kris took the comment in stride.

"She forgot she had a family," Kris—who traveled to see Blink-182 play in San Diego along with Khloe, Kourtney and Kourtney's daughter Penelope, 11, during the episode—joked. "That's what pregnancy brain does, it's wild how that happens."

However, Kourtney decided that L.A. was meant to be and stuck to the plan.

"It just truly was our way to tell the world," she noted, "and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else."

Kourtney and Travis' baby boy Rocky is the latest addition to their blended family, which includes Kourtney's kids Penelope, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick and Travis' kids Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Keep reading for a sweet glimpse at their blended family.

Meet the Kardashian-Barkers

Travis Barker took daughter Alabama Barker, son Landon Barker and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya to the premiere of The Kardashians in April 2022. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her youngest son Reign Disick.

Front Row

Kourtney's oldest son, Mason Disick, tagged along with Alabama and Atiana to Travis and Kourtney's front row outing at the AMIRI fashion show in February 2022.

Girl Gang

Alabama snapped a silly selfie with  half-sister Atiana annd Kourt and her daughter Penelope Disick during the Kardashians star's May 2022 wedding with Travis.

Here Comes the Bride

Kourtney took a break from her wedding festivities in to pose for a selfie with Alabama.

Celebrating Dad

Travis was joined by Kourtney and Landon at GQ's Men of the Year party in November 2022.

Boys Club

In honor of Landon's 20th birthday in October 2023, Kourtney shared a throwback photo from 2017 of the then-teenager hanging out with Mason.

A Fashionable Family

Kourtney and Travis took  Alabama to Tommy Factory's New York Fashion Week show in September 2022.

Alabama and Penelope

Kourtney shared a close up of this sweet throwback of Alabama and Penelope for Alabama's 17th birthday.

Birthday Bunch

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign posed at Disneyland on April 18 for Kourtney's 43rd birthday celebration. 

Magic Kingdom

Kourtney, Travis, Alabama, Atiana, Landon and Reign spent the day at the Happiest Place on Earth on April 18 in honor of Kourtney's 43rd birthday.

The Three Mouseketeers

Landon, Atiana and Kourtney struck a pose.

A Portrait by Penelope

Penelope the artist! Travis shared her drawing of him on March 6. 

Family Portraits

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashian-Jenners joined the Barkers for a night of celebrations.

Fun and Games

Travis and Penelope enjoyed a game of checkers, while Kourtney and matriarch MJ watched the pair.

The Sweetest Age of All

For Alabama's 16th birthday in December 2021, Kourtney and Travis surprised her with balloons that spelled out BAMA 16. As her dad wrote in the caption, "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!"

TikTok Fun

Travis appeared with Kourtney and Penelope in a TikTok video posted on the mom and daughter's joint account.

Welcome to the Fam

"So happy for you guys," Travis's daughter Alabama wrote on a photo of the Blink-182 drummer and Kourtney as they celebrated their engagement. "I love u both!"

Amusement Park Fun

Landon joined his dad and Kourtney for some Halloween fun at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California.

All the Halloween Activities

Seeking out more spooky scenes, Kourtney recruited her son Mason for a trip to Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Travis and his daughter Alabama.

Frankenstein Friends

Travis' stepdaughter and Alabama and Landon's half-sister Atiana De La Hoya posed as the Bride of Frankenstein to Reign's Frankenstein.

Costume Cutie

Kourtney's daughter Penelope rocked a devil costume for yet another family Halloween outing. This time, the crew headed to immersive L.A. jack-o-lantern experience, Nights of the Jack.

A Memorable Moment

During their Nights of the Jack adventure, Alabama captured Travis and Penelope sharing a sweet moment as he walked around carrying her on his shoulders.

The Ultimate Throwback

Even before they were dating, Travis and Kourtney were friends for years. Just look at this throwback photo of Mason, Landon, Alabama and Penelope from 2017 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared in honor of Landon's 18th birthday in October 2021! 

Rockstar Training

Talk about a sweet birthday present! Travis gifted Kourtney's daughter Penelope a state-of-the-art drum set when she turned nine back in July.

Family Photo

What better place to spend the Fourth of July than Disneyland? The happy couple celebrated the holiday there with Landon, Alabama and Reign.

Twinning

Atiana opted to twin with Kourtney in matching snow gear during their first family trip together in Deer Valley, Utah back in April 2021.

Snow Day

Who needs to hit the slopes when you've got snowmobiles? Alabama joined in on the fun in this candid snap of her, Kourtney and Atiana.

Just Hangin' Out

Reign struck a pose while on Alabama's back atop Deer Creek's beautiful mountains.

Bros

Like his sister, Landon made sure to get his own photo with Reign.

A TikTok Trio

The family that TikToks together, stays together.

