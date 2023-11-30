Why Kris Jenner Wasn’t “Very Happy” About Kourtney Kardashian’s Public Pregnancy Reveal

Watch : New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

Kris Jenner had no idea what this girl would do at the rock show.

When Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first baby together at the Blink-182 show held in Los Angeles in June (with a cute nod to the band's "All The Small Things" video), fans weren't the only ones that were in for a surprise.

According to Khloe Kardashian, their mom also found out about the big pregnancy reveal "on the news."

"She wasn't very happy," Khloe explained during the Nov. 30 episode of The Kardashians, "rightfully so."

As for Kris, learning about the announcement was far from a small thing.

"I opened up my eyes and right in front of me—because we had left the TV on the night before—and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked," the matriarch shared. "I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."