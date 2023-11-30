Simone Biles’ Holiday Collection Is a Reminder To Take Care of Yourself and Find Balance

We included these products chosen by Simone Biles because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Simone is a paid spokesperson for Athleta. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The holiday season can get so busy with obligations, fun events, and gift shopping. That's why Simone Biles teamed up with Athleta for a holiday campaign with a message. The Olympian explained, "I know the holidays can be a hectic time, but please remember to continue to prioritize yourself and your well-being through it all. For me, I try to balance it all by making sure to spend quality time with my husband and family and making time for my own self-care. I encourage everyone to find what works for you. We only have one life, so treat it with care!"
A great incentive for prioritizing your wellness is a workout wardrobe that makes you feel your best. The gymnast shared, "This holiday season, my hope is for women and girls everywhere to find their own balance and to stay present for yourself, whatever that may look like. If you are looking for some new ideas, here are a few pieces that I've added to my winter wardrobe. I love the intersection of style and performance, and they're so comfortable, I haven't wanted to take them off."
Simone's Athleta favorites win a gold medal for fashion and function.
Simone Biles' Top Holiday Gift Ideas
Athleta Salutation Bodysuit
Warning: if you don't like getting outfit compliments, this jumpsuit isn't for you. Everyone will adore this look on you and you will love wearing it because it's just as comfy as it is cute since it's made from buttery soft fabric that is supportive without restriction. This outfit feels like gentle hug and it has a built-in bra for added support. Plus, there are pockets to stash your small essentials.
There are 3 colors to choose from.
Athleta Conscious Crop Bra & Athleta Salutation Stash Mesh Tight
Look and feel cool in this set made from quick-drying, sweat-wicking fabric. The bra has a high-coverage neckline for stress-free workouts (no need to worry about anything popping out while you exercise). The matching leggings have UPF 40+ sun protection and mesh ventilation to keep you cool.
The sports bra comes in many colors with sizes from XS to 3X. The leggings come in 3 shades with sizes ranging from XS to 3X.
Athleta Solace Bra & Athleta Ultra High Rise Elation Tight
Get your shine on with this sports bra and leggings pairing. The bra is comfy since it's made from quick-drying fabric, so you won't be sweaty for long. The metallic leggings are so chic that you can easily dress them up when you're outside the gym.
Both styles are available in metallic and matte colorways.
Athleta Solace Bra
If you love the Athleta Solace Bra in Pyrite Shine, the Grey Shine is another colorway that would be up your alley.
Athleta Ultimate Longline Bra
A black longline bra is an absolute essential. It's the perfect hybrid of a bra and a tank top. You'll practically live in this one. You can also score one in light grey.
Athleta Downtown Puffer Vest
Get warmth without constriction when you add the Athleta Downtown Puffer Vest to your wardrobe. It will become your go-to for commuting, travel, work, working out, and everything in between. There are 3
Athleta Cozy Karma Hoodie Sweatshirt
Your go-to hoodie is about to be very jealous. You'll look for excuses to rock the Athleta Cozy Karma Hoodie Sweatshirt as much as possible. It's made from the softest fabric with a super plush interior for extra warmth. Get this winter essential in red, black, grey, or berry.
Athleta Coaster Luxe Jogger
Feel cozy and look polished in the Athleta Coaster Luxe Jogger. It sits at the natural waist with a relaxed fit that makes it easy to move. You can't go wrong with black and there are lots of other colors you'll love just as much.
Athleta Momentum Seamless Tank
The Athleta Momentum Seamless Tank is ideal for workouts since it's made from hydrogen odor-controlling yarns to keep you smelling fresh long. It has grippers at the hem to prevent the tank from riding up. This seamless top is so chic that you can rock it as an essential layering piece when you're not working out.
Athleta Coaster Luxe Recover Sweatshirt
The Coaster Luxe Recover Sweatshirt is one of Athleta's top gifts this season. You'll die for the super brushed fabric. It has thumbholes to hold your sleeves in place and help you stay warm.
Choose from 14 colors with standard, petite, and tall lengths.
Athleta Pranayama Restore Wrap
Wear the Athleta Pranayama Restore Wrap as a comfy layer en route to the gym. Or you can dress it up with some leather pants or boots. It's such a versatile piece that you can style in many ways. It comes in 12 colors.
Still shopping at Athleta? You'll love these picks from Alicia Keys.