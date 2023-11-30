Simone Biles’ Holiday Collection Is a Reminder To Take Care of Yourself and Find Balance

We included these products chosen by Simone Biles because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Simone is a paid spokesperson for Athleta. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The holiday season can get so busy with obligations, fun events, and gift shopping. That's why Simone Biles teamed up with Athleta for a holiday campaign with a message. The Olympian explained, "I know the holidays can be a hectic time, but please remember to continue to prioritize yourself and your well-being through it all. For me, I try to balance it all by making sure to spend quality time with my husband and family and making time for my own self-care. I encourage everyone to find what works for you. We only have one life, so treat it with care!"

A great incentive for prioritizing your wellness is a workout wardrobe that makes you feel your best. The gymnast shared, "This holiday season, my hope is for women and girls everywhere to find their own balance and to stay present for yourself, whatever that may look like. If you are looking for some new ideas, here are a few pieces that I've added to my winter wardrobe. I love the intersection of style and performance, and they're so comfortable, I haven't wanted to take them off."

Simone's Athleta favorites win a gold medal for fashion and function.