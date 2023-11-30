Proof Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Kelce Is Saying Yes Instead of No to Taylor Swift

Watch : Donna Kelce Reveals How Travis Blocks Out The Noise

Travis Kelce's mom is on some new s--t.

After all, Donna Kelce was blasting Taylor Swift's "The 1" as she prepared to set sail on a cruise. As seen in a video shared on her Instagram, the 71-year-old had the folklore track playing in her room aboard Celebrity Cruises' Ascent luxury liner, which departs on Nov. 30.

"I'm very excited to be in a two-bedroom suite," Donna said, as the song was heard in the background of the Nov. 29 clip. "It's really big."

Taylor could be heard singing the intro, "I'm doing good, I'm on some new s--t / Been saying ‘yes' instead of ‘no.'"

Needless to say, Swifties were enchanted by Donna's playlist. "Just when I thought I couldn't love Mama Kelce more, now she's listening to my favorite album," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another Swiftie joked, "Featuring background music by her future daughter-in-law!"