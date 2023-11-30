Proof Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Kelce Is Saying Yes Instead of No to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's mom is on some new s--t.
After all, Donna Kelce was blasting Taylor Swift's "The 1" as she prepared to set sail on a cruise. As seen in a video shared on her Instagram, the 71-year-old had the folklore track playing in her room aboard Celebrity Cruises' Ascent luxury liner, which departs on Nov. 30.
"I'm very excited to be in a two-bedroom suite," Donna said, as the song was heard in the background of the Nov. 29 clip. "It's really big."
Taylor could be heard singing the intro, "I'm doing good, I'm on some new s--t / Been saying ‘yes' instead of ‘no.'"
Needless to say, Swifties were enchanted by Donna's playlist. "Just when I thought I couldn't love Mama Kelce more, now she's listening to my favorite album," one fan wrote in the comments section, while another Swiftie joked, "Featuring background music by her future daughter-in-law!"
But "The 1" isn't Donna's favorite Taylor track. That honor goes to the 1989 song "Shake It Off," the lyrics of which Donna relates to more and more these days amid her son Travis' romance with the singer.
"We're getting a lot of that lately," she shared on an episode of the Got It From My Momma podcast last month, "about haters."
However, the Kelces know how to shake off negativity. As Donna recently noted, Travis is a total pro at blocking out unwelcomed noise.
"I can tell you this, I think Travis can compartmentalize it," she told E! News. "He can be in the moment and talk to somebody and not worry about what else is going on around him."
The NFL mom—who is also parent to Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce—added that her kids are "doing just fine on their own" in the spotlight.
"I don't think I have to say a word," Donna said. "They're going ahead and making it very clear."
