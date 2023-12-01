Why The Crown's Meg Bellamy Was Nervous About Kate Middleton's Iconic See-Through Skirt Moment

Watch : 'The Crown' Stars Dish on Their Royal Transformation!

"Wow, Kate's hot!"

Such was Prince William's storied reaction when he saw Kate Middleton—till then just a good friend—wearing next-to-nothing at a charity fashion show in 2002, the future royal bride having taken it upon herself to turn a sheer black Charlotte Todd skirt into a dress before hitting the runway.

Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate on The Crown, hadn't been born yet when William realized he like-liked the athletic art history major from Bucklebury. But the 21-year-old British actress knew the significance of that moment even before she got deeply into the character research that came with the job.

"It was so exciting to wear an iconic outfit that I was aware of," Bellamy exclusively told E! News ahead of the Dec. 14 premiere of the Netflix series' final six episodes. "And preparing for the dress was really interesting, with the fittings, so many intricacies and different layers of mesh and ribbons."

The Crown's Emmy-winning costume designers Amy Roberts and Sidonie Roberts were sworn to secrecy about the latest season ("I don't think we can even talk about that," Sidonie told The Hollywood Reporter when asked if a certain Sarah Burton wedding gown would make an appearance), but Bellamy shouted out the "amazing" team that recreated the see-through look that quite possibly altered the course of Kate's life.