Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift and Ex Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Issues Trace Back to 2021

Fans think Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's love story was going out of style over a year before they officially split.

Although news broke in April that the couple had broken up after six years together, Swifties are now speculating their invisible string may have been severed two years ago—when Swift penned her heart-wrenching breakup song "You're Losing Me."

The singer originally released the Midnights bonus track in May—one month after the breakup news—but on Nov. 29, music collaborator Jack Antonoff revealed the devastating song was actually written in 2021.

In honor of the song finally landing on Spotify, Antonoff shared on his Instagram Story that the "very special track from the midnights sessions" was, in fact, "written and recorded at home" on Dec. 5, 2021.

He also shared a throwback photo of Swift—sporting a messy bun and wearing an orange knitted crewneck—grabbing a snack in the kitchen and noted that they recorded the number "right after taylor ate these raisins."