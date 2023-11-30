Shannen Doherty Details "Horrible Reaction" After Brain Tumor Surgery

Watch : Shannen Doherty Shares Cancer Has Spread to Her Bones

Shannen Doherty is sharing some of the hardest parts of her battle with cancer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, though the disease has since spread to her brain and, most recently, her bones.

As part of her treatment, Doherty underwent radiation and surgery earlier this year to remove a brain tumor, which she called "one of the scariest things I've ever been through in my entire life" during an interview with People published Nov. 29.

Following the procedure, the 52-year-old was put on multiple steroids to "take down any brain swelling," but she experienced some difficult side effects.

"I have a horrible reaction with steroids," the Charmed star shared, "so I tried to cut it down, and then the brain would swell a little bit more, and the hand would stop working completely."

For about three months, she was not able to hold a glass or a fork in her right hand.