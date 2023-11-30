What Kate Middleton Really Thinks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The tea is piping hot in Omid Scobie's new book about the British monarchy.
For one, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival details alleged friction within royal family—particularly between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle. While the Princess of Wales was close with brother in-law Prince Harry for years, a source who used to worked for Kate said in the book that the 41-year-old was never a big fan of Meghan.
And ever since Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, stepped back from their duties as senior royals and relocated to California in 2020, the tension has only continued to mount, according to Endgame.
Kate, who married Harry's brother Prince William in 2011, is now pretty much done with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, per Endgame. Though she "will always look back fondly" on the good times she shared with Harry, according to another source who knows the family, Kate does not trust the couple "after all their interviews."
Indeed, Harry and Meghan have made some explosive allegations to the press after moving away from the royal institution. Most notably, the pair alleged that a member of the royal household questioned "how dark" the color of their son Archie Harrison's skin would be prior to his birth in 2019.
"That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward," Harry—who also shares 2-year-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana with Meghan—said during the couple's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "I was a bit shocked."
In Endgame, sources said Harry's dad King Charles III wrote to Meghan following the interview to say he did not feel the family member's remarks regarding skin color were made with "ill will" or "casual prejudice." However, Meghan responded by explaining how the conversations were an example of "lingering unconscious bias and ignorance" that needed to be addressed, according to the book.
E! News has reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as Harry and Meghan's rep, for comment but hasn't heard back.
To find out how that correspondence went down, as well as more revelations from Endgame, keep reading.