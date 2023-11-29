Travis Barker’s Son Landon Reveals He Hasn’t Held Baby Brother Rocky Yet

Landon Barker is pooshing his big brother duties to the side.
The 20-year-old confessed that he won't be involved in some of the day-to-day activities of taking care of dad Travis Barker and stepmom Kourtney Kardashian's baby boy Rocky Thirteen, who was born Nov. 1.
"Have you changed any diapers yet?" Jess Lucero asked on SiriusXM TikTok Radio, as seen in a Nov. 29 clip. Landon responded, "I have not. And I will not be."
In fact, the budding musician confessed, "I actually haven't even held it."
Landon also acknowledged that he was hoping for another little sister to join 17-year-old Alabama Barker in the family. (Travis welcomed both kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)
"I totally was rooting for a little girl," Landon noted, echoing a sentiment he shared in September, when he said on the Zach Sang Show, "I wish I was the only Barker boy."
Needless to say, getting a younger brother is a totally new and "crazy" experience for him.
"I've never really had a baby sibling. It's always been me and my sister, two years apart," he explained at the time. "It's cool though because it'd be different if it happened when I kinda need the attention as a kid."
As for Alabama, she previously told E! News that she was ready to welcome Rocky into their home sweet home.
"I just think having another family member is always awesome," the teen shared. "And getting to know a new person, it's gonna be so fun and so exciting!"
