Keke Palmer Speaks About “Intimate” Relationship Going Wrong

Watch : Keke Palmer Opens Up About "Rude Awakening"

Warning: This story discusses allegations of domestic violence and emotional abuse.

Keke Palmer is speaking her truth.

The Nope actress reflected on the "highly toxic" nature of growing up in the spotlight. And while expressing the stress of being her family's breadwinner as a child star, she shared how feeling misunderstood by those around her ultimately shaped her approach to making decisions as an adult—including in relationships.

"At that point, it was just like, I choose happiness and I choose joy," she explained to Dr. Drew Pinsky on Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast Nov. 28, "and I don't choose to go back there. And like you said, as time goes on, I'm like, I'm good, whatever that was, I'm good."

However, ultimately she realized she was repeating certain patterns from her childhood, including her dating life.

"I reach that reenactment, and the reenactment is, here it is again, someone doesn't see me," Palmer admitted. "I put myself in an intimate scenario with someone where they don't see me…. They didn't see me."