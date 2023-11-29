Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Are Fifty Shades of Twinning in Adorable Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson, who has been dating the Oscar winner’s ex Chris Martin for years, held hands and sported twin winter coats in a new photo shared by the Goop founder.

Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously coordinating with Dakota Johnson.

The Goop mogul proved that she and the Fifty Shades of Grey alum have similar tastes in fashion, sharing an image of herself and Dakota twinning in blue jeans and long winter coats.

The picture, which Gwyneth posted as a part of a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Nov. 29, showed the two holding hands while standing on an empty street. Both actresses completed their cozy looks with hats—a knitted grey beanie for Gwyneth, while Dakota opted for a black baseball cap—and lace-up sneakers.

The duo have struck up a close bond since Dakota started dating Gwyneth's ex-husband Chris Martin in 2017. While Gwyneth acknowledges that their dynamic may "seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," she simply adores the Lost Daughter star. 

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" Gwyneth explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2020 of how she navigates their relationship. "There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."

Likewise, Chris—with whom Gwyneth shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17—has found a friend in the Oscar winner's husband Brad Falchuk. In fact, the two couples often get together to celebrate holidays and family milestones together. 

 

Instagram/Gwyneth Paltrow

"I know my ex-husband was meant to be the father of my children and I know my current husband is meant to be the person I grow very old with," Gwyneth—who finalized her divorce from Chris in 2016 and tied the knot with Brad in 2018, wrote in a 2022 essay for British Vogue. "Conscious uncoupling lets us recognize those two different loves can coexist and nourish each other."

As she put it: "Conscious uncoupling/separation/divorce, whatever you want to call it, has now permeated the break-up culture."

To see Gwyneth's evolution through the years, keep reading.

