Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Are Fifty Shades of Twinning in Adorable Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow is consciously coordinating with Dakota Johnson.

The Goop mogul proved that she and the Fifty Shades of Grey alum have similar tastes in fashion, sharing an image of herself and Dakota twinning in blue jeans and long winter coats.

The picture, which Gwyneth posted as a part of a Q&A on her Instagram Stories Nov. 29, showed the two holding hands while standing on an empty street. Both actresses completed their cozy looks with hats—a knitted grey beanie for Gwyneth, while Dakota opted for a black baseball cap—and lace-up sneakers.

The duo have struck up a close bond since Dakota started dating Gwyneth's ex-husband Chris Martin in 2017. While Gwyneth acknowledges that their dynamic may "seem weird because it's sort of unconventional," she simply adores the Lost Daughter star.

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" Gwyneth explained to Harper's Bazaar in 2020 of how she navigates their relationship. "There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."