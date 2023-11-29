Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy No Longer Officially Referring to Michael Oher as Adopted Son

Watch : The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are making a substitution.

The Memphis couple—whose lives were depicted in The Blind Side movie—are removing references to Michael Oher being their adopted son in official language, including on their websites and in public speaking materials, their lawyer told a judge on Nov. 29, per the Associated Press.

In response to the change, Oher said in a statement to NBC News, "Like I have said before, I have faith in the court system, so for now I will leave what has to be said through that process. My objections to the claims made are in the filing."

The Tuohys removed references suggesting they adopted the former NFL player, who lived with the family starting when he was in high school, amid their ongoing legal battle. In August, Oher filed a lawsuit against the couple, accusing them of lying about adopting him in high school when they actually became his conservators.

Oher, now 37, alleged that the Tuohys "falsely advised" him to sign a document making them his conservators in 2004, when he was 18, noting "he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family," according to his filing, obtained by E! News.