Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy No Longer Officially Referring to Michael Oher as Adopted Son

The Blind Side's Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy will not call Michael Oher their adopted son on their website or public speaking materials amid their ongoing legal battle about his conservatorship.

Watch: The Tuohy Family to End Michael Oher's Conservatorship

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are making a substitution.

The Memphis couple—whose lives were depicted in The Blind Side movie—are removing references to Michael Oher being their adopted son in official language, including on their websites and in public speaking materials, their lawyer told a judge on Nov. 29, per the Associated Press.

In response to the change, Oher said in a statement to NBC News, "Like I have said before, I have faith in the court system, so for now I will leave what has to be said through that process. My objections to the claims made are in the filing."

The Tuohys removed references suggesting they adopted the former NFL player, who lived with the family starting when he was in high school, amid their ongoing legal battle. In August, Oher filed a lawsuit against the couple, accusing them of lying about adopting him in high school when they actually became his conservators. 

Oher, now 37, alleged that the Tuohys "falsely advised" him to sign a document making them his conservators in 2004, when he was 18, noting "he consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family," according to his filing, obtained by E! News. 

The Baltimore Ravens alum said he only learned this year that it "in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys."

Oher also accused the family of financially profiting from his experiences through The Blind Side, adding that he never "willingly or knowingly" signed a document that would "give away" the life rights to his story.

His filing said the Tuohys "have allowed Michael, specifically, and the public, generally, to believe that Conservators adopted Michael and have used that untruth to gain financial advantages for themselves."

Dimitrios Kambouris/VF1 & Scott Cunningham via Getty Images

In September, Shelby County Probate Court Judge Kathleen Gomes officially terminated the conservatorship after nearly two decades, per documents obtained by E! News. During her ruling, the judge said she "cannot believe" the arrangement was ever put into place.

The Tuohys have denied that they made more money than Oher on the film, with the patriarch telling the Daily Memphian in August, "Everybody in the family got an equal share, including Michael."

"It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children," he noted. "But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16."

Oher's tale was brought to the big screen in 2009, when he was played by Quinton Aaron, with Sandra Bullock cast as Leigh Anne Tuohy and Tim McGraw as Sean Tuohy. Three years later, the Super Bowl champ told it in his own words with his book I Beat the Odds: From Homelessness, to The Blind Side, and Beyond.

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The Tuohys' rep declined to comment further on removing references to his adoption when contacted by NBC News.

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

