The True Story Behind Kyle Richards Tattooing Her Initial on Morgan Wade's Arm

Morgan Wade will always have a reminder of her close bond with Kyle Richards.

In fact, the country singer actually let her BFF add a very personal—and very permanent—piece of ink to her body on the Nov. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

"Look what I did yesterday to her arm," Kyle told her glam squad during a FaceTime call with Morgan. "It's my side gig, what can I say?"

Cut to a flashback of the two at a tattoo parlor the previous day, where the heavily tatted "Fall in Love With Me" singer told Kyle, "I will let you tattoo me," prompting the reality star to respond, "What do you want me to do? What if I just surprise you?"

After Morgan agreed, Kyle executed her very first tattooing overseen by a specialist. As for what she chose to put on the musician's arm forever? Simply the letter "K."

Morgan reacted to seeing Kyle's surprise selection by smiling and noting, "You know what? No one else can say they've been tattooed by Kyle Richards."