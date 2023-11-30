The True Story Behind Kyle Richards Tattooing Her Initial on Morgan Wade's Arm

Morgan Wade will always have a reminder of her close bond with Kyle Richards.
In fact, the country singer actually let her BFF add a very personal—and very permanent—piece of ink to her body on the Nov. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"Look what I did yesterday to her arm," Kyle told her glam squad during a FaceTime call with Morgan. "It's my side gig, what can I say?"
Cut to a flashback of the two at a tattoo parlor the previous day, where the heavily tatted "Fall in Love With Me" singer told Kyle, "I will let you tattoo me," prompting the reality star to respond, "What do you want me to do? What if I just surprise you?"
After Morgan agreed, Kyle executed her very first tattooing overseen by a specialist. As for what she chose to put on the musician's arm forever? Simply the letter "K."
Morgan reacted to seeing Kyle's surprise selection by smiling and noting, "You know what? No one else can say they've been tattooed by Kyle Richards."
Kyle, who also got a tattoo during the outing, joked her initial is far from the oddest piece of art on Morgan's body.
"You've got so many things on there," she exclaimed. "You've got a trout, a roll of toilet paper. I actually can't think of one thing you don't have on you so what's one extra thing?"
Morgan agreed. "This is true," she replied, adding, "And it's the only thing you can draw."
During the scene, the two also revealed how their unlikely friendship began after the Halloween Ends actress made the first move.
"I stalked her, I did" Kyle confessed. "I heard Morgan's music and I was like, 'Oh my god, who is this girl with this voice and these lyrics?' And I followed her. I wanted to get your attention."
And amid Kyle's ongoing marriage troubles with husband Mauricio Umansky, she found a new support system from Morgan.
"Morgan and I are very close friends, we talk every day," she shared in a confessional. "Morgan is 100 percent herself. No excuses, no apologies and there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who's always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Keep reading to relive the complete timeline of Kyle and Mauricio's separation.
