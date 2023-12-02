Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Trainer Wants You to Eat More This Holiday Season—You Know You Love It

Watch : Blake Lively Captures "Thirst Content" of Ryan Reynolds

How do Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds enjoy the holiday season while maintaining their healthy habits? Now that's a secret we're more than happy to tell.

When it comes to his clients, the beloved couple's longtime trainer Don Saladino is all about establishing a sustainable and enjoyable wellness routine. And clearly, he's very good at what he does as the fitness expert has helped Ryan stay in superhero shape for 15 years and has worked with Blake since she and the Deadpool 3 star began dating in 2011.

The parents-of-four have often publicly praised Don for the impact he's had on their respective mental and physical wellbeings, and the feeling is mutual.

"They've been my favorite two people I've ever worked with my 25-year career," Don told E! News in an exclusive interview. "They've become family and they've single-handedly done more for me and my family than I can even explain."

And, as an early Christmas gift, the fitness expert is offering two programs—Deadpool 2 and Train Like Blake Lively 2.0—that feature the exact exercises Ryan and the Gossip Girl alum perform during their sessions. (And as an additional present: You can use the code E!20 for 20 percent off either program.)