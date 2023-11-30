Kate Spade Flash Deal: This $538 Tote & Wallet Bundle Is on Sale for Just $109

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Just because the Cyber Rush is over, doesn't mean all major deals from our favorite retailers have disappeared. Lucky for you, Kate Spade Outlet has nonstop doorbuster deals going on every…single…day! Yes, you heard us right. From 24-hour flash deals to special holiday promotions, trust us when we say you can always rely on our favorite bag retailer to give you the best deals on handbags, jewelry, shoes, and more on the daily.

Since December has already snuck up on us, we recommend jumping on these deals ASAP to get ahead of your holiday shopping. And lucky for you, Kate Spade Outlet has just released a too good to resist deal on the Dana Tote and Large Slim Bifold Wallet bundle that's currently on sale for a whopping 80% off right now! I mean, who doesn't love a two-for-one deal? Not us. Just make sure to use the code MAKEITTWO at checkout to score this bundle at an unbelievable price. So, what are you waiting for? It's time to immediately add this bundle to your cart before it's too late. Happy shopping!