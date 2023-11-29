Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Reveals What It's Really Like Marrying into His and Travis Kelce's Family

Don't say Travis Kelce's sister-in-law didn't warn you...about how awesome it is to be part of his family.
As Taylor Swift's romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star continues to blossom, Kylie Kelce, who is married to his brother Jason Kelce, reflected on what it was like when she joined Kelce family after tying the knot with the Philadelphia Eagles center in 2018.
"I was on the outside at the beginning because I'm married in," she told ABC's Impact x Nightline in an interview set to stream on Hulu Nov. 30 during an episode that focuses on Travis and Taylor's romance. "The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms."
Kylie—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, with Jason—explained, "They're a pretty small family, so it is a little bit on an adjustment. But it feels so warm and inviting like I think a big family feels, like it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is."
Amid her growing relationship with Travis, Taylor has spent some quality time with his family—namely his and Jason's parents Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, whom she's sat with during Chiefs games.
And Travis can't calm down over the support.
"I just thought it was awesome how everyone in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her, the friends and family," he shared on the Sept. 27 episode of his and Jason's New Heights podcast, days after the "Wildest Dreams" singer attended one of his games for the first time. "Everybody was talking about her in [a] great light."
And it seems Taylor has gotten Mama Kelce's stamp of approval. "He's happier than I've seen him in a long time," Donna told WSJ. magazine in an article published Nov. 20. "God bless him, he shot for the stars!"
Travis' star power, which was already high as the tight end and one of the top players in the NFL, has risen since he began dating Taylor. In fact, his entire family has had to adjust to being in the spotlight even more.
"It's just one of those things in life that just, somehow, things happen and then just exponentially, they just grow, and this year has just been one week after another after another," Donna told Impact x Nightline for its upcoming episode, "and it just seems like it's never going to stop."
As for Kylie, she told Spectrum News in an interview posted Nov. 19, "It's not particularly my cup of tea to be in the spotlight or in front of a camera. I was a communication major in college. I love to be behind it. That's my bread and butter."
She later responded to a media report that interpreted her comments to mean she was trying "avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight."
"I said it's not my cup of tea to have attention on me," she said in a Nov. 22 TikTok. "I didn't say that. That seems like a stretch to me. You're reaching!"
