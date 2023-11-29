Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Reveals What It's Really Like Marrying into His and Travis Kelce's Family

Watch : Travis Kelce Reveals How He Met Taylor Swift

Don't say Travis Kelce's sister-in-law didn't warn you...about how awesome it is to be part of his family.

As Taylor Swift's romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star continues to blossom, Kylie Kelce, who is married to his brother Jason Kelce, reflected on what it was like when she joined Kelce family after tying the knot with the Philadelphia Eagles center in 2018.

"I was on the outside at the beginning because I'm married in," she told ABC's Impact x Nightline in an interview set to stream on Hulu Nov. 30 during an episode that focuses on Travis and Taylor's romance. "The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms."

Kylie—who shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 9 months, with Jason—explained, "They're a pretty small family, so it is a little bit on an adjustment. But it feels so warm and inviting like I think a big family feels, like it was sort of second nature to hop in there. And it is as fun as you think it is."