Yes! Lululemon Just Dropped Special-Edition Holiday Items, Added “We Made Too Much” & Leggings Are $39

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Over the years my mother has given me some valuable advice – always put on sunscreen (even in the winter), always listen to Oprah Winfrey, wear what feels good and keep an eye out for good deals. Well, I can cross two of those things off that list right now. Because I'm talking about lululemon's soft, velvety special-edition holiday items, the newly added items to their We Made Too Much section, plus some workout essentials that are under $100.
Let's get into it. If you're looking for stunning leggings and sports bras that will add a shimmer and shine to your workout (or just running errands) fit, the stretchy Shine Racerback bra and high-rise Wunder Train tights are here. Best of all, they dry super fast so you stay comfortable, even when you turn up the heat. If you're looking for plush, cozy comfort, the Scuba hoodie and matching sweatpants are made of velvet corduroy that feels like melting into a cloud. Everything is luxe, chic, and only around for a limited time, so there's not a moment to waste.
Now to the deals. Did we mention that you can also grab some workout essentials for less than $100? Add a super soft cropped t-shirt to your list, or a relaxed fit tank top, or lightweight tights that come in 15 color options, or a supportive sports bra, or...we could go on. Finally, the We Made Too Much section has new picks that cannot be missed. You've got $118 leggings for $49, a $68 turtleneck t-shirt for $29, a $58 tank top for $39, and so much more. They must be seen to be believed. Are you proud of me now, Mom?
Gift them for the holidays, or keep them for yourself, we won't tell. Now get out there and start clicking.
Top Picks From Special-Edition Sets (Women)
Flow Y Bra Nulu Shine Light Support, A–C Cups
Bring a little glam to your flow with this shiny sports bra. It's stretchy, breathable, sweat-wicking, and oh so glittery and cute.
Align Ribbed Bodysuit 25
Available in black and espresso, this ribbed bodysuit is just as soft and shimmery as the sports bra above. With a figure-hugging silhouette and light support, you'll bring a streamlined feel to the mat (or the couch).
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25
Can you tell how much I love this shimmery collection? Match these stretchy, breathable leggings with the shiny sports bra above and you'll pull off a cool Moto-vibe.
Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B-D Cups Foil
This medium support sports bra brings a subtler shine, but just as much style. It's available in storm teal or black and wicks away sweat like nobody's business.
Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25
Available in 11 colors and four different lengths, these tights are a best seller for good reason. This reviewer reported, "The Wunder Train never disappoints. I own a gym. These leggings are my go-to for all day function and comfort."
Scuba Oversized Hoodie Velvet Cord
This velvet corduroy hoodie is as comfy as it looks. It has an oversized fit, but hits just right at the waist. Get it in espresso, storm teal or riverstone.
Scuba Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Velvet Cord
Pair the above hoodie with these super cozy velvet corduroy sweatpants. They have pockets (yes!) and a hidden card sleeve, plus you can also get them in a cropped option.
Scuba Oversized Quilted Half Zip
With a smooth quilted texture, funnel neck and soft lining, this oversized half-zip is a showstopper. Plus, it has a hidden kangaroo pocket with a hidden phone sleeve and (my favorite feature) thumbholes.
Top Picks From Women's We Made Too Much
Hotty Hot Low-Rise Lined Short 4
Save $19 on these lightweight running shorts, right now. They have a low rise design, zippered pockets, and mesh panels for ventilation. Perfect for sprints or marathons.
Modal-Silk Yoga Tank Top
Get this super soft modal tank top for just $39 (original price $58). It has a racerback cut, plus it's breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying for sun salutations or just wearing on a sunny day.
Base Pace High-Rise Tight 25
Originally $98, you can now snag these high-rise leggings for just $39. They're smooth and lightweight for running and feature an artsy, abstract design. At this price you might just get two -- they also come in two different lengths and a few color options.
Restfeel Women's Slide
These plush foam slides aren't just great for post-workout recovery, they also feature a design that's TikTok famous. In fact, one fan noted, "This is my everyday footwear since I've bought it." They're also $19 off the original price.
Sculpt Tank Top Back Vent
Looking for a real deal? This tank top is it at $29 (original price $58). Plus, it features a mesh ventilated back to keep you cool for running and training, while providing lots of stretch and coverage.
Wunder Train Longline Bra Medium Support, C/D Cup
The deals just keep on coming with this $29 sports bra, that was originally $68. It offers medium support for hot, sweaty workouts, but reviewers rave that it's also great for just everyday wear.
Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend Long-Sleeve Shirt
Take your everyday basic black long-sleeve up a level with this cotton-blended shirt. It's unbelievably soft, stretchy, moisture-wicking, and it's $29 off the original price. Reviewers love how lightweight and comfortable it is, too.
Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
If you're on the hunt for a boxy, relaxed fit t-shirt, this one is a solid pick. It's ultra-soft with a high turtleneck and one reviewer glowed, "This too washes and wears well. I have worn it with shorts, jeans and dress pants. Love its style and versatility."
Swift Speed High-Rise Crop 21
Want $118 high-rise leggings for $49? Then have I got the ones for you. These tights have a zippered back pocket for essentials, a supported design, and a drawstring waist for the perfect fit. Great for running on the track or running for the train.
Align High-Rise Jogger Full Length
These high-rise joggers are buttery soft, stretchy, breathable and feature a long length. They're the perfect amalgamation of sweatpants and leggings, that are ideal for yoga, brunch, or simply walking the dog. Plus, you can get them at $39 off the original price.
Women's Run for It All Gloves
When the temperature starts to drop, you'll want these brushed fleece gloves (that are also water-repellant for snow and rain). Not only that, you can also text while you're wearing them and they feature reflective detailing for runs in the dark. And their price tag isn't bad, either.
Top Pick Workout Essentials Under $100
Align High-Rise Pant 25
Available in 15 colors and 4 lengths, these high-rise leggings are stretchy, comfortable, and lightweight for sun up, sun down, or sun salutations. One fan raved, "My go-to leggings for all things!"
Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Crewneck Cropped T-Shirt
This cropped t-shirt is super soft, stretchy and fits like a glove. Wear it on its own at the gym or layer it for your OOTD. If you're not sure about the crop, one reviewer recommended, "Perfect to wear with high rise shorts or leggings if you don't want this to be so super cropped. I absolutely love the look and feel of the shirt. Looks great with longer shorts."
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups
When you want a versatile sports bra that can go the distance, the Energy Bra is the ideal choice. It offer slick, low friction support to prevent chafing, plus it's breathable, moisture-wicking, and stretchy. The back is super cute, too, with a multiple-strapped racerback.
Love Tank Top
You'll love this Love Tank Top for many reasons. It's made of super soft pima cotton with a casual fit for the studio or everyday wear. And, at it's original price, it's still less than $40.
Looking for a gift for the runner in your life? Check out the best gifts for runners on the trails, treadmill and beyond.