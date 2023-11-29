Kylie Jenner Got a Golden Ticket to Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Premiere After-Party

Watch : Kylie Jenner Supports Timothée Chalamet at Wonka Event

Kylie Jenner made a stop in the world of pure imagination.

Timothée Chalamet's new film Wonka had its London debut Nov. 28. And though the Kylie Cosmetics founder was MIA as the Dune actor and his costars Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman walked the red carpet at the premiere, Kylie did in fact travel overseas for the film's after-party.

For his part, Timothée evoked his titular character in the film, donning a dark pink velvet suit for the premiere, finishing off his deliciously bright look with a bold necklace, bedazzled with pink and turquoise gems.

The Academy Award nominee and the reality star first got the rumor mill spinning in April, a few months after Kylie and Travis Scott—with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 21 months—called their relationship quits for good early this year.

However, the duo didn't hard launch their romance until September, when the pair made their very public appearance together at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles.