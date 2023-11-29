Kylie Jenner Got a Golden Ticket to Timothée Chalamet's Wonka Premiere After-Party

Kylie Jenner recently supported boyfriend Timothée Chalamet by attending the after-party for his new movie Wonka's London premiere.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Nov 29, 2023 9:36 PMTags
Kylie JennerCouplesCelebritiesTimothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner made a stop in the world of pure imagination.

Timothée Chalamet's new film Wonka had its London debut Nov. 28. And though the Kylie Cosmetics founder was MIA as the Dune actor and his costars Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman walked the red carpet at the premiere, Kylie did in fact travel overseas for the film's after-party. 

For his part, Timothée evoked his titular character in the film, donning a dark pink velvet suit for the premiere, finishing off his deliciously bright look with a bold necklace, bedazzled with pink and turquoise gems. 

The Academy Award nominee and the reality star first got the rumor mill spinning in April, a few months after Kylie and Travis Scott—with whom she shares kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 21 months—called their relationship quits for good early this year. 

However, the duo didn't hard launch their romance until September, when the pair made their very public appearance together at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour stop in Los Angeles 

photos
Timothee Chalamet's Best Looks

Since then, Kylie and Timothée have had date nights all over the world, including an outing to the US Open and a Paris date night during the city's Fashion Week in September.

Mike Marsland / Contributor via Getty Images

But amid their public romance, the Call Me By Your Name actor has expressed his desire to keep his personal life private—though he admitted there is a bit of irony in his request.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he said in an Oct. profile published by GQ , referencing the show's February parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

And for a full breakdown of Timothée and Kylie's relationship timeline, keep reading. 

Gotham / GC Images

Live From New York: November 2023

...it's Kylie and Timothée. The pair arrive separately at the SNL after-party after the actor hosts the show.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards

WSJ. Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards: November 2023

The two are all smiles on their date night.

Gotham/GC Images

Desire for Private Life: Oct. 2023

When Kylie's level of fame was brought up during Timothée's recent discussion with GQ about privacy, he responded with a laugh.

"This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the Worldwide Privacy Tour," he said, referencing the show's parody of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you're trying to live a private life."

Gotham/GC Images

Courtside Kiss: Sept. 2023

Kylie and Timmy continued packing on the PDA at the US Open on Sept. 10.

Instagram / Gaia Repossi

Making It Official: Sept. 2023

After packing on the PDA at Beyoncé's birthday concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 4, the pair attended a star-studded New York Fashion Week dinner together.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock, Karwai Tang/WireImage

Going Strong: Aug. 2023

E! News confirmed in August that the Kardashians star and the Dune actor were still an item, despite reports claiming they’d called it quits.

Kevin Mazur / MG23 / Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue / Rocco Spaziani / Archivio Spaziani / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Romance Rumors: April 2023

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet first sparked romance rumors in April after her split from Travis Scott, with whom she shares kids Stormi, born in 2018, and Aire, born in 2022.

