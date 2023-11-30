Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $140 Worth of Retinol for Just $45

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're a skincare enthusiast, you have probably tried multiple products to address each of your concerns. We've all been there, but it's hard to find the time to address every single issue consistently. If that sounds all too familiar, you may want to invest in a high-quality retinol, a do-it-all ingredient that can transform your routine. Shoppers love retinol for improving acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture among many other benefits.
The Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum is a highly sought-after product with a super devoted following from shoppers who make sure they never run out of this miraculous skincare solution. If you have tried it, you already know what's up, but if you haven't today is the perfect opportunity to try something new. For a limited time, you can get $140 worth of retinol for just $45 from QVC.
This Peter Thomas Roth holiday gift set comes with five bottles, so you can gift one to your fellow beauty junkies this holiday season.
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Serum 5-Pc Ornament Holiday Gift
This bundle includes 5 bottles of Retinol Fusion PM Serums. At night, shake up the bottle and apply after cleansing. If you have sensitive skin, you may want to gradually apply it more often instead of using it every night right away.
Need more info before you shop? These loyal customers will convince you to check out the serum for yourself.
Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum Reviews
"I want to bathe in this! I have been using this product for 3 months. The texture of my skin is like silk! It has diminished my pores and created a vibrant youthful appearance to my skin," a shopper said.
Another raved, "The only retinol you'll ever want or need. You will never get any irritation from this, it's gentle BUT highly effective at 1.5% which is very high, it makes my skin smooth, soft, wrinkles are nearly gone and I'm not getting any new ones because this is fighting it. It goes on so silky smooth and absorbs quickly. I cannot say anything else because this is just the absolute best retinol anti aging product out there."
Someone explained, "I have very sensitive skin and rosacea so my skin does irritate if a product is too strong. My skin literally drinks this up and I have zero irritation. I've seen such a difference in my skin tone and my fine lines on my forehead."
"I've been using this product for 2 years now and frequently have people who know I'm in my 70's ask why I have so few wrinkles. I always tell them about this fantastic product. It works on hands too," a customer wrote.
Still shopping? You'll love these best new beauty products from November 2023.