Peter Thomas Roth Flash Deal: Get $140 Worth of Retinol for Just $45

If you're a skincare enthusiast, you have probably tried multiple products to address each of your concerns. We've all been there, but it's hard to find the time to address every single issue consistently. If that sounds all too familiar, you may want to invest in a high-quality retinol, a do-it-all ingredient that can transform your routine. Shoppers love retinol for improving acne, fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture among many other benefits.

The Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum is a highly sought-after product with a super devoted following from shoppers who make sure they never run out of this miraculous skincare solution. If you have tried it, you already know what's up, but if you haven't today is the perfect opportunity to try something new. For a limited time, you can get $140 worth of retinol for just $45 from QVC.

This Peter Thomas Roth holiday gift set comes with five bottles, so you can gift one to your fellow beauty junkies this holiday season.