Cher Reveals Her Honest Thoughts About Aging

Cher recently shared insight into how she feels about getting older, noting, "I'd give anything to be 70 again!"

By Alyssa Morin Nov 29, 2023 9:29 PM

If Cher could, she'd turn back time.

While there might be a new wave of celebrities embracing their age, the legendary singer has never been one to follow trends, as she recently revealed she's not a fan of getting older.

Which is why Cher gave an unexpected reaction to the 25th anniversary of her 1998 hit song "Believe."

"How amazing is it that 'Believe' is 25 years old?" Today's Harry Smith asked the 77-year-old in a Nov. 28 interview, to which she cheekily replied, "It's not that amazing, OK? It pisses the f--k out of me...It just is, like, what is this?!"

When Harry suggested that she and aging don't go hand-in-hand, the Grammy winner didn't miss a beat with her answer.

"No!" Cher put it simply. "My mother didn't mind, but I do. I hate it. I'd give anything to be 70 again!"

This isn't the first time the fashion icon has shared her honest thoughts about entering new stages in life.

"I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger," she told People last January. "I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends, too."

Celebs' Quotes on Aging

She continued, "Honestly, I'm not trying to feel young. I'm not trying to be young. I am who I am. I'm just getting along."

Francois Durand/Getty Images for Messika

It's an attitude that has helped her push the boundaries with her decades-long career and eccentric personal style.

"It's all about having fun," she told the magazine. "You keep going and that's the challenge. Things don't always go right and you have to be willing to just put yourself out there, put your ass on the line, put a big target on it and then keep going."

While Cher might have a unique perspective on aging, keep reading to see how other A-listers have opened up about the subject.

Alicia Keys / Instagram

Alicia Keys

The OG celebrity to go makeup free, Alicia shows off her radiant skin.

Anne Hathaway / Instagram

Anne Hathaway

"I don't think about age," Anne told Today's Sheinelle Jones in an interview published Sept. 18. "To me, aging is another word for living. So, if people want to pay a compliment, it's nice. But whatever the hype is, I'm interested in what's beyond the concept of hype."

Millie Bobby Brown / Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star recently shared a makeup-free selfie, embracing the skin she's in on Instagram.

Megan Thee Stallion / Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion

The rapper proved that hot girls don't need makeup to look beautiful.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson

The Baywatch alum is kickstarting a new beauty trend after going makeup-free during Paris Fashion Week

"It's all about self-acceptance," she told i-D magazine on Sept. 29. "This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief—a weight off my shoulders."As she put it, "I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Drew Barrymore / Instagram

Drew Barrymore

"This is 47!" Drew celebrated in February 2022.

Sofia Vergara / Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family alum shared a rare makeup-free selfie during Paris Fashion Week.

Tracee Ellis Ross / Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Grown-ish actress is known for celebrating her natural beauty and this thirst trap is no different.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Selena Gomez

The Rare Beauty founder not only snapped a selfie of her fresh-faced look, but showed off her natural curls.

Instagram

Lady Gaga

Even makeup rebels have to let their skin breathe.

Tyra Banks / Instagram

Tyra Banks

The supermodel struck a pose to show off her fresh-faced beauty. "Some take a chill pill," she wrote. "I take a wig break."

Salma Hayek / Instagram

Salma Hayek

"Thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh," the actress told her followers. "I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure

Instagram / Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

The actress skipped the makeup for a good cause, writing on Instagram, "Spreading some self love today with zero filter and zero makeup for my girl @KateUpton."

"She's on a mission to encourage everyone to feel strong and love themselves *as they are*... and I'm so honored to help spread that message," Jessica continued. "Take a second to show the real you."

Gabrielle Union / Instagram

Gabrielle Union

The actress is often told she doesn't look a day over 21 and this selfie proves it.

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop founder is known for rocking a makeup-free look.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Halle Berry

The Oscar winner bared more than just her face in this sexy snapshot.

Michelle Pfeiffer

To celebrate a social media milestone, the actress showed off her natural beauty.

