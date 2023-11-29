Cher Reveals Her Honest Thoughts About Aging

Watch : Cher Says Getting Older "Pisses the F--k Out of Me"

If Cher could, she'd turn back time.

While there might be a new wave of celebrities embracing their age, the legendary singer has never been one to follow trends, as she recently revealed she's not a fan of getting older.

Which is why Cher gave an unexpected reaction to the 25th anniversary of her 1998 hit song "Believe."

"How amazing is it that 'Believe' is 25 years old?" Today's Harry Smith asked the 77-year-old in a Nov. 28 interview, to which she cheekily replied, "It's not that amazing, OK? It pisses the f--k out of me...It just is, like, what is this?!"

When Harry suggested that she and aging don't go hand-in-hand, the Grammy winner didn't miss a beat with her answer.

"No!" Cher put it simply. "My mother didn't mind, but I do. I hate it. I'd give anything to be 70 again!"

This isn't the first time the fashion icon has shared her honest thoughts about entering new stages in life.

"I don't know if not feeling old makes you younger," she told People last January. "I keep up with the trends. I have lots of young friends. I have old friends, too."