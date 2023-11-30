Shop Our Anthropologie 40% Off Sale Finds: $39 Dresses, $14 Candles & So Much More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's something in the water at Anthropologie because literally everything on their website is so darn cool, chic, cute, and...well, you get the idea. From homeware to trendy clothing and accessories galore, it's tempting not to take the whole shop home, until you see the price tag that is. While their stuff is notoriously amazing it's also notoriously pricey, which is why it's best to wait until they have a sale to shop their stuff. The good news? If you've been dying to fill up your cart with goodies from Anthro, now's the time because they are having an amazing sale — 40% off to be exact. That's right, starting today, you can score the amazing items for a fraction of what they actually cost (think a $108 dress for just $39.95).
From practical winter basics to holiday worthy ensembles and statement-making accessories, you won't want to miss out on these savings, whether they're for you or a loved one. Make sure to hurry, though, because this sale only lasts until Dec. 3 and who knows when Anthropologie will grace us with another. So, go ahead and make that Anthro purchase you've been pining over. Don't miss out and keep reading for a list of the best things from Anthropologie's 40% off sale.
Maeve Puffy Platform Slippers
Behold, the cutest slippers you've ever seen! They'll keep comfy and cozy with their shearling lining, puffer-inspired uppers, and cushioned platform soles.
Maeve Bell-Sleeve Polo Sweater
With its collared v-neck and gold-buttoned bell sleeves, this ribbed sweater will be your go-to piece all holiday season long. Available in four colors, it pairs perfectly with everything from denim to a black mini skirt.
Crystal Fringe Pearl Earrings
Let's call these earrings sophisticated bling. They feature a large oval pearl with diamond fringe that will instantly upgrade even the most basic of outfits.
The Tilda Sequin Slip Skirt
It wouldn't be the holidays without some sequin, and this midi-skirt is just the piece to whip out for any upcoming parties or events. The champagne and ochre color combination is so easy to style, too. Plus, they have pockets.
AOTA Marilyn Satchel
Made from faux leather, this perfectly-sized purse has enough room to stash all of your essentials without being overbearing. The classic satchel shape means it will good tossed over your shoulder for years to come.
Cinzia Flutes, Set of 4
With their ornate stems and handblown shapes, these two-toned champagne flutes are so much cuter than the basic glasses you probably have. They come in a set of four and are available in four rich jewel tones.
Sanctuary The Kicker Sequin Flare Leggings
Get the party started in these flared sequin bottoms with a slightly high-waisted fit. These pants are technically leggings (although no one will realize), making them a comfortable option for dancing the night away.
Maeve Mid-Length Faux Leather Texting Gloves
These texting gloves prove that you can be both practical and stylish. Made from faux leather, these mid-length gloves come in four chic shades, like bright red or metallic silver.
Cupcake Gourmand Caramel Café Glass Candle
With notes of golden caramel, roasted coffee, and vanilla bean, this candle sits inside a beautiful glass cupcake. When it's done burning, it doubles as the cutest trinket to display anywhere in your home.
Pinstripe Wide-Leg Trousers
These trousers provide a welcome update to traditional pinstripes. With their high-waisted silhouette and dramatic wide legs, these pants can be worn for work or play alike.
Shine Tube Top
With its silken sheen and relaxed fit, this tube top is sleek, chic, and can be styled in so many different ways. Choose from three stunning shades.
Mare Mare Denim Shirt Dress
The cowgirl revolution isn't close to being done, which is why this denim shirt dress is a must-have addition to your closet. It has western-inspired breast pockets and stitched seams and can be styled with tights and boots or strappy heeled sandals.
Daily Practice by Anthropologie Turtleneck Side-Slit Dress
You'll be tempted to wear this versatile turtleneck dress, which boasts a midi length and side slit, to every outing this season. Style it with boots or sneakers and a classic wool coat.
Melie Bianco Sherry Beaded Bag
This structured beaded bag will definitely heal your inner child. Made from intricately woven acrylic beads in a show-stopping aqua hue, this bag is a statement piece that will instantly liven up any outfit.
By Anthropologie Bouclé Scarf
Cozy up in this ultra-soft, bouclé scarf. It has an oversized design for added warmth and comes in six amazing colors featuring contrast stitching.
Sunset Resin Link Wrap Bracelet
Available in tortoise-shell or clear colorways, this statement bracelet featuring interlocking resin and 14 karat gold-plated links will easily become your go-to piece of jewelry. Best of all, it's adjustable.
Lace-Trimmed Dress
Underwear and outerwear will always be trendy, and this lingerie-inspired slip dress with stunning lace detailing proves it. Choose from silver and pink or navy and sky blue colorways.
Mini Strawberry Cake Dessert-Shaped Wax Candle
This wax candle in the shape of a scrumptious strawberry cake (complete with colorful gumdrops) makes the perfect gift for that one friend who can never pass up dessert. It's almost too cute to burn!
Fuzzy Bucket Hat
Keep warm all winter long in this fuzzy faux fur bucket hat. It comes in three patterns and adds a playful vibe to your cold-weather ensemble.
Rialto Taper Candle Holder
With its textured, twisted brass stem, this tulip-shaped candle holder add a touch of elegance and romance to any mantel or tablescape.
