Kyle Richards' Sisters Kim and Kathy Gush Over Mauricio Umansky Amid Their Separation

Kyle Richards' sisters have nothing but love for brother-in-law Mauricio Umansky despite the estranged couple's ongoing separation.
"I have never said a bad word about Mauricio, I don't know anything bad about him," Kim Richards exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight Nov. 28 at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event. "He is an amazing dad, amazing father and that's what I can say. The way his girls love him and the way he loves his girls."
Kathy Hilton echoed her sibling, adding, "Its all about the children for them."
Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with the real estate mogul—even revealed how she and her husband of 27 years kept things cordial while recently celebrating Thanksgiving together with their family.
"It wasn't very stressful," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted. "Mauricio and I get along very well. Obviously it is a difficult time, but we have never been a couple that fights. My kids have said they have literally never heard a fight between us in their entire lives."
"It's something I am very proud of," Kyle, who announced their split in July, added. "We live under the same roof. We had all our friends and kids, everybody seemed happy. Is it ideal? Probably not. It is traditional? No, but it's working for us."
Kyle, Kim and Kathy have also had to work through their own issues over the years, all while in the public eye. However, despite past rifts, this holiday season the sisters are all on good terms.
"For me, that was the hardest part of having ups and downs with the holidays," Kyle explained, "because we grew up in a house that was filled with our family and everybody cooking and music. So, missing that was honestly the most painful part when we'd have our issues. To be together all again, it feels really good. It makes the holidays much more special."
So would Kim and Kathy, who have both appeared on multiple past seasons of RHOBH, ever return so all three sisters could be on the Bravo series together at one time? Probably not, according to Kim.
"For me, I will never say never but most likely not," the Escape to Witch Mountain actress revealed. "I would rather do something with the three of us away from that kind of negativity. It's awful. Where do you find people that go to a party and throw a drink at your face? Or they try to choke you?"
