Kyle Richards' Sisters Kim and Kathy Gush Over Mauricio Umansky Amid Their Separation

Kyle Richards' sisters have nothing but love for brother-in-law Mauricio Umansky despite the estranged couple's ongoing separation.

"I have never said a bad word about Mauricio, I don't know anything bad about him," Kim Richards exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight Nov. 28 at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event. "He is an amazing dad, amazing father and that's what I can say. The way his girls love him and the way he loves his girls."

Kathy Hilton echoed her sibling, adding, "Its all about the children for them."

Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with the real estate mogul—even revealed how she and her husband of 27 years kept things cordial while recently celebrating Thanksgiving together with their family.

"It wasn't very stressful," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted. "Mauricio and I get along very well. Obviously it is a difficult time, but we have never been a couple that fights. My kids have said they have literally never heard a fight between us in their entire lives."

"It's something I am very proud of," Kyle, who announced their split in July, added. "We live under the same roof. We had all our friends and kids, everybody seemed happy. Is it ideal? Probably not. It is traditional? No, but it's working for us."

DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s/Phillip Faraone/Greg Doherty

Kyle, Kim and Kathy have also had to work through their own issues over the years, all while in the public eye. However, despite past rifts, this holiday season the sisters are all on good terms.

"For me, that was the hardest part of having ups and downs with the holidays," Kyle explained, "because we grew up in a house that was filled with our family and everybody cooking and music. So, missing that was honestly the most painful part when we'd have our issues. To be together all again, it feels really good. It makes the holidays much more special."

So would Kim and Kathy, who have both appeared on multiple past seasons of RHOBH, ever return so all three sisters could be on the Bravo series together at one time? Probably not, according to Kim.

"For me, I will never say never but most likely not," the Escape to Witch Mountain actress revealed. "I would rather do something with the three of us away from that kind of negativity. It's awful. Where do you find people that go to a party and throw a drink at your face? Or they try to choke you?"

For more exclusive scoop from Kyle, Kim and Kathy—including their DIRECTV toy drive benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California—tune in to E! News tonight at 11 p.m.

And keep reading to relive Kyle and Mauricio sweetest moments with their family.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

That's Amore

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky enjoy an Italian family vacation in August 2023 with daughters Farrah, Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Yacht Life

The group glams up for a fabulous boat ride in Italy.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Cowboy Couture

The group attends the June 2023 Aspen wedding of Kyle's niece Whitney White.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Pajama Party

Ever the festive family, Kyle and her four daughters match on Christmas in red PJs.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Father's Day 

"Happy Father's Day @mumansky18," Kyle wrote in June 2023, "so grateful that our girls have such an incredible Dad."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Feeling the Love

The reality star added, " Leading them with love and instilling in them to be adventurous and live life to the fullest. Always there for them and not knowing how to say "no" They would definitely agree you get the best Dad award."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Like Father, Like Daughter

Kyle shared a throback pic of Portia and Mauricio flashes adorable smiles.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

National Daughters Day

"Luckiest Mom on earth #nationaldaughtersday," Kyle wrote in September 2023. "Love my girls."

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Famous Family

The brood poses with other notable members of their extended family, including the Hiltons and Kim Richards' daughters.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Sin City Getaway

The brood lives it up in Las Vegas.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Happy Holidays

"Merry Christmas to you and yours," the reality star shared in December 2022.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Glam Guy

Mauricio enjoys a spa treatment from his youngest.

Instagram/@kylerichards18

Capitol Cuties

The fam tours some Washington, D.C. monuments.

