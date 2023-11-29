Kyle Richards' Sisters Kim and Kathy Gush Over Mauricio Umansky Amid Their Separation

Watch : Kathy Hilton Reacts to Kyle Richards' Marriage Troubles

Kyle Richards' sisters have nothing but love for brother-in-law Mauricio Umansky despite the estranged couple's ongoing separation.

"I have never said a bad word about Mauricio, I don't know anything bad about him," Kim Richards exclusively told E! News Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight Nov. 28 at the DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy's event. "He is an amazing dad, amazing father and that's what I can say. The way his girls love him and the way he loves his girls."

Kathy Hilton echoed her sibling, adding, "Its all about the children for them."

Kyle—who shares daughters Farrah, 34, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15, with the real estate mogul—even revealed how she and her husband of 27 years kept things cordial while recently celebrating Thanksgiving together with their family.

"It wasn't very stressful," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star noted. "Mauricio and I get along very well. Obviously it is a difficult time, but we have never been a couple that fights. My kids have said they have literally never heard a fight between us in their entire lives."