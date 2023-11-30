Why Penelope Disick Complained About “Braggy” Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Watch : New Details On Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Baby

For Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy was far from a small thing.

In fact, after the Kardashians star and her husband Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first baby together, Kourtney proudly began showing off her growing baby bump—much to the dismay of her 11-year-old.

"Mom, please," Penelope told Kourtney, who wore a track jacket zipped halfway to showcase her bare bump, during the show's Nov. 30 episode. As sister Khloe Kardashian clarified to the Lemme founder, "She doesn't like that your belly is out."

Bible. As Penelope noted, "You're so braggy with your stomach."

And when Travis asked if the display is "too much," his stepdaughter didn't mince words: "No, she just shows it every single morning."

But it's no surprise that Kourtney—who, in addition to being mom to baby Rocky, also coparents Penelope, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—has been eager to share glimpses of her pregnancy journey, as the couple shared their experiences with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).