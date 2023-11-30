Why Penelope Disick Complained About “Braggy” Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy

For Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy was far from a small thing.
In fact, after the Kardashians star and her husband Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first baby together, Kourtney proudly began showing off her growing baby bump—much to the dismay of her 11-year-old.
"Mom, please," Penelope told Kourtney, who wore a track jacket zipped halfway to showcase her bare bump, during the show's Nov. 30 episode. As sister Khloe Kardashian clarified to the Lemme founder, "She doesn't like that your belly is out."
Bible. As Penelope noted, "You're so braggy with your stomach."
And when Travis asked if the display is "too much," his stepdaughter didn't mince words: "No, she just shows it every single morning."
But it's no surprise that Kourtney—who, in addition to being mom to baby Rocky, also coparents Penelope, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—has been eager to share glimpses of her pregnancy journey, as the couple shared their experiences with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).
"Kourtney and Trav have been trying to have a baby for so long," Khloe shared in her confessional, "so, the fact that Kourt is pregnant, I'm so, so, so happy that this happened for her."
And as expected, the couple is over the moon about the latest addition coming into their blended family. (Travis is also dad to Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler).
"We decided to put it in God's hands, I thought it was just not happening and we were accepting of it," Kourtney explained during a previous episode. "And then—God's plan."
