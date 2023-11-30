Why Penelope Disick Complained About “Braggy” Kourtney Kardashian’s Pregnancy

Penelope Disick shared her candid take about mom Kourtney Kardashian, who recently welcomed her and Travis Barker's first baby together, showing off her baby bump.

For Penelope Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy was far from a small thing.

In fact, after the Kardashians star and her husband Travis Barker announced they were expecting their first baby together, Kourtney proudly began showing off her growing baby bump—much to the dismay of her 11-year-old.

"Mom, please," Penelope told Kourtney, who wore a track jacket zipped halfway to showcase her bare bump, during the show's Nov. 30 episode. As sister Khloe Kardashian clarified to the Lemme founder, "She doesn't like that your belly is out."

Bible. As Penelope noted, "You're so braggy with your stomach."

And when Travis asked if the display is "too much," his stepdaughter didn't mince words: "No, she just shows it every single morning."

But it's no surprise that Kourtney—who, in addition to being mom to baby Rocky, also coparents Penelope, Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick—has been eager to share glimpses of her pregnancy journey, as the couple shared their experiences with in-vitro fertilization (IVF).

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

"Kourtney and Trav have been trying to have a baby for so long," Khloe shared in her confessional, "so, the fact that Kourt is pregnant, I'm so, so, so happy that this happened for her."

And as expected, the couple is over the moon about the latest addition coming into their blended family. (Travis is also dad to Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and stepdad to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler).

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

"We decided to put it in God's hands, I thought it was just not happening and we were accepting of it," Kourtney explained during a previous episode. "And then—God's plan."

Keep reading for a look back at Kourtney's pregnancy with baby Rocky.

Instagram / Travis Barker
Bump Kiss

Travis Barker kisses his pregnant wife's bare baby bump, which she showcased while wearing a pair of light blue jeans and a white tank top, as seen in the Blink 182 drummer's Aug. 26, 2023 Instagram post.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Garden Style

Kourtney Kardashian embraced her bare baby bump in a casual outfit during a stroll through a garden in August 2023.

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian
Bikini Bump

Kourtney showed her baby bump in a red bikini.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick rocked similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star revealed her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

