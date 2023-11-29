Jessica Simpson Reveals the Beauty Lesson She's Learned From Daughter Maxwell

Watch : Jessica Simpson Reflects on 6 Years of Sobriety

Jessica Simpson's new outlook on beauty will take your breath away.

In fact, the Newlyweds star revealed how her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew helped shift her perspective. "She is very much into the glow-up stuff," Jessica told Footwear News in an interview published Nov. 28, "how to better yourself."

The "Irresistible" singer—who shares Maxwell, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4, with husband Eric Johnson—noted that the "glow up" concept is about radiating beauty from the inside out.

"I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks," Jessica shared of Maxwell's advice. "She said, 'Mom, no, it's your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.' Wow, that's a beautiful concept."

This prompted the 43-year-old to offer some wisdom of her own, telling her eldest daughter, "If that's what you're learning on TikTok, keep going—but just know, those are all filters."