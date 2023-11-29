Jessica Simpson Reveals the Beauty Lesson She's Learned From Daughter Maxwell

Jessica Simpson's new outlook on beauty will take your breath away.
In fact, the Newlyweds star revealed how her 11-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew helped shift her perspective. "She is very much into the glow-up stuff," Jessica told Footwear News in an interview published Nov. 28, "how to better yourself."
The "Irresistible" singer—who shares Maxwell, Ace Knute, 10, and Birdie Mae, 4, with husband Eric Johnson—noted that the "glow up" concept is about radiating beauty from the inside out.
"I had to have her explain it to me the other day, because I thought it was literally putting highlighter on her cheeks," Jessica shared of Maxwell's advice. "She said, 'Mom, no, it's your inner glow and how to glow up everything in your life.' Wow, that's a beautiful concept."
This prompted the 43-year-old to offer some wisdom of her own, telling her eldest daughter, "If that's what you're learning on TikTok, keep going—but just know, those are all filters."
Jessica has been open about her journey of self-love and recently celebrated six years of sobriety with an empowering message.
"Personally, to do this I needed to stop drinking alcohol because it kept my mind and heart circling in the same direction," she wrote in a Nov. 2 Instagram, reposting a caption originally shared in November 2021. "The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage."
The Dukes of Hazzard actress explained why it was necessary for her to make this lifestyle change.
"The drinking wasn't the issue," she noted. "I was. I didn't love myself. I didn't respect my own power. Today I do."
Jessica's road to healing has given her a newfound sense of freedom.
"I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad," she said. "I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free."
