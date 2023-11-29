Tan France Reveals How "Angel" Pal Gigi Hadid Helped Him During His Early Days of Fatherhood

Watch : How Gigi Hadid Helped Tan France in His Fatherhood

Being able to lean on a friend? Now, that never goes out of style.

Tan France—who shares sons Ismail, 2, and Isaac, 6 months, with husband Rob France—recently shared how his BFF Gigi Hadid has been there for him since he's entered fatherhood.

"I called her a lot the first few months of having a kid," the Queer Eye star told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "She was the first person other than my literal family—my biological family, and I consider Gigi a sister. My biological family I told first, and then Gigi was the first friend I called. And then the next day, there was a care package at my house with all the essentials that I will need to get me through the first few months. Yeah, she's my angel. I love her."

Indeed, Tan made it clear his bond with the model—who is a parent herself and shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—goes beyond just being cohosts of Netflix's design competition Next in Fashion.

"We're close-close," he explained. "We're not just colleagues who do a show together. I trust her more than I do most people."