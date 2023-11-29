Tan France Reveals How "Angel" Pal Gigi Hadid Helped Him During His Early Days of Fatherhood

Being able to lean on a friend? Now, that never goes out of style.
Tan France—who shares sons Ismail, 2, and Isaac, 6 months, with husband Rob France—recently shared how his BFF Gigi Hadid has been there for him since he's entered fatherhood.
"I called her a lot the first few months of having a kid," the Queer Eye star told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "She was the first person other than my literal family—my biological family, and I consider Gigi a sister. My biological family I told first, and then Gigi was the first friend I called. And then the next day, there was a care package at my house with all the essentials that I will need to get me through the first few months. Yeah, she's my angel. I love her."
Indeed, Tan made it clear his bond with the model—who is a parent herself and shares 3-year-old daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik—goes beyond just being cohosts of Netflix's design competition Next in Fashion.
"We're close-close," he explained. "We're not just colleagues who do a show together. I trust her more than I do most people."
And while parenthood comes with challenges, Tan noted he wouldn't want life any other way.
"It's gorgeous," the fashion expert raved. "Look, I'm not gonna lie: It's the hardest thing I've ever done, ever. Because I have a very busy career. And I'm very grateful for that, but first and foremost I'm a parent. You're just never off the clock."
And he seems to have found a good balance between work and family life.
"I try not to be away for longer than two days a week," Tan added. "So I'll go and do my trip to New York or L.A. and then I'll go back to my home in Salt Lake. And then as soon as I land, I'm on dad duty. And that's really hard. There's no time off. But it's heaven. I love my boys so much, and they're so gorgeous, and I can't believe I've got them. I'm so grateful for my kids."
As for his favorite part about fatherhood?
"Right now, it's that when I take my youngest out of bed, he koalas on me," he shared. "He will go in the fetal position and just wants to snuggle into my neck, and there's no greater feeling. And then when I get home from a trip, my eldest will run up to me. He's just so excited that I'm home."
These days, Tan is busy getting ready for Queer Eye season 8 to premiere Jan. 24. He's also partnering with same-day delivery service Shipt for its "5 Days of Delight" event, which the company notes offers members daily deals to help them complete their holiday to-dos.
"Anyone who's ever seen me around Christmas, you know I'm obsessed with the holidays," Tan said. "So, I start my holiday prep real early. But this year, Shipt asked me if I would be part of their '5 Days of Delight.' I'm like, ‘Yeah, you know that I'm obsessed with it.'"
As fans count down the days until they can start streaming Queer Eye again, here's a look at more 2024 premiere dates.