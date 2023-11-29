Serena Williams Says She's "Not OK" in Heartfelt Message on Mental Health Journey

Watch : Serena Williams' Mental Health Update: "Not OK Today"

Serena Williams is serving up an honest take.

The tennis legend reflected on her mental health journey in a moving message to fans.

"I am not ok today," Serena wrote on X, formerly Twitter on Nov. 28. "And that's ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I'm with you. There's always tomorrow. Love you."

The 42-year-old followed up the note with a selfie of her and her baby girl Adira River, whom she and husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed in August. Alongside the snap with the sleeping infant, who was laying on her chest and swaddled in a polka dot blanket, Serena added, "This makes me so happy."

The mother of two—she and the Reddit cofounder are also parents to daughter, Olympia, 6—has been candid on her mental health journey over the years. "I know that it's so important to just put yourself first, especially mentally, "she explained to Wondermind in 2022, "I always have shut down moments. I have serious boundaries and I don't let anyone cross those boundaries."